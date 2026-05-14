TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/14): Slater vs. Alexander, #1 Contender’s Battle Royal, Navarro vs. Francis

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 14, 2026

SACRAMENTO, CA AT SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

AIRED LIVE ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Leon Slater video package.

-Weekly show intro.

(1) #1 CONTENDER’S BATTLE ROYAL

The winner of the battle royal became the number one contender. Ring entrances were shown for Brian Myers, Bear Bronson, Elijah, and Mustafa Saed (of the Gangstas). Mustafa hit Bear with a trash can lid. Agent Zero threw out Mustafa within seconds. Wrestlers ganged up to throw out Zero and Dutch. Mr. Elegance threw out BDE. Hometown Man threw out Elegance.

HTM threw out Myers. John Skyler, Vincent, and Jason Hotch were eliminated. Frankie Kazarian threw out HTM. Elijah eliminated Frankie Kazarian. Elijah threw out Eddie Edwards and Bear Bronson, which left Elijah and Eric Young as the final two. They battled on the apron. Eric kicked Elijah low and he fell off the apron, giving Eric the victory.

WINNER: Eric Young in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A pretty quick and by-the-numbers battle royal. I’m not exactly inspired with Eric as the number one contender).

-Gia Miller interviewed Leon Slater about his match later tonight against Cedric Alexander. Gia noted that if Slater wins tonight, he will be the longest reigning X Division champion tomorrow. Slater said tonight is his chance to draw the line between who he was and who he would become. He said that tonight he goes from the youngest to the greatest.

The Hardys stepped in. Matt said that Slater could cement his status as a legend tonight. Jeff said they supported Slater and they gave fist bumps.

-Lei Ying Lee was shown on her way to the ring. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Order 4. Mustafa Ali said that his team let him down, but he would carry them. He said his open challenge would resume next week. As they walked off, Gia complimented Jason Hotch. Eric Young stormed in and bragged about getting rid of Joe Hendry and Ricky Sosa. He vowed to become world champion.

-Lei Ying Lee entered the ring to cut a promo. She talked about beating Arianna Grace to become a two-time Knockouts champion. She said she was proud of herself to bring the title back home to TNA. She apologized for her English not being great. She thanked the fans for supporting her.

Xia Brookside walked to the stage and interrupted. She said she has her eyes on the title. Lee said she was sick of Xia. Lee spoke in her native language. Lee translated and said she would beat Xia right here in Sacramento. Xia walked towards the ring, then stopped and said she would never fight her in Sacramento. She vowed to destroy Lee and win the belt. She called Lee a bitch in Mandarin.

-AJ Francis and KC Navarro were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-The System promo. Eddie Edwards bragged that they took out Moose last week and no one knows when he will return. Myers and Bear said The System can’t be broken. Cedric Alexander said there would be no celebration for Leon Slater tonight. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed MMA fighter Keith Jardine at ringside, who is also starring in a new AMC movie. Predictably, he was interrupted by The Concierge and Mr. Elegance. The Elegance Brand joined them. The Concierge said Jardine was jealous of Elegance. Jardine said he was going to throw up and he called the Elegance ladies “hoes”, which drew boos. Security stepped in and spared us more of this.

-Ad for Lockdown tickets going on sale Friday.

(2) KC NAVARRO vs. AJ FRANCIS

This was a street fight match. Baseball announcer Chris Caray joined the announce team for this match. Hannifan noted that Caray is the voice of the A’s and lives in Sacramento. KC and AJ fought at ringside to start the match. KC pulled a table from under the ring, but AJ put it back. Back in the ring, KC escaped a Styles Clash. KC gave AJ a 305. KC gave AJ a DDT on the floor. KC got the table back out. AJ threw KC into the ring steps. KC hit AJ with a chair. [c]

AJ took a baseball bat from Caray. KC got the bat away from AJ. KC accepted a batting helmet from Caray. KC hit AJ with the bat. KC jumped from the ropes and hit AJ in the head with the bat. KC did a baseball slide into a trash can that was in front of AJ. KC gave AJ a Famouser for a two count.

KC put a trash can over AJ’s head and hit the can with the baseball bat. KC threw chairs into the ring. KC set AJ onto four chairs. AJ got up and hit KC with the bat. AJ tried to chokeslam KC into the chairs, but KC turned it into a cutter. They traded the advantage. AJ chokeslammed KC from the ring through the two tables that were set up at ringside. Back in the ring, AJ got the pin.

WINNER: AJ Francis in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: AJ continues to get better and is turning into a solid heel. The fans are getting into KC and I think he has a huge upside.)

-Clip of Leon Slater’s X Division Title win from Slammiversary.

-Mike Santana walked through the crowd on his way to the ring. [c]

-Mike Santana cut a promo in the ring. He talked about respecting Eric Young, but he said he is “the guy” in this era of TNA. He was interrupted by Daria Rae. She called him “Michael” and congratulated him on his success. Daria said that Steve Maclin would actually be the next person who Santana would face. She said Maclin was medically cleared and the match would take place next week. She said she didn’t run the idea by Santino, but the board did love the idea.

Santino Marella returned and walked to the stage. He said it was good to be back. He said that someone cancelled his flight last week. He said he liked the Santana vs. Maclin match. He said that Indi Hartwell has re-signed with TNA Wrestling. He said that he loved his daughter Arianna Grace, but he had problems with Stacks. Daria laughed and said that Stacks would destroy him. Santana said this argument was ridiculous. He vowed to keep the belt, no matter the challenger.

-The Injury Report featured Trey Miguel, Moose, EC3, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro. [c]

-Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater were shown warming up backstage.

(3) ROSEMARY & ALLIE (w/Mara Sade) vs. VICTORIA CRAWFORD & MILA MOORE (w/Tessa Blanchard)

Rosemary and Moore started the match. Hannifan noted that it was the first time that Rosemary and Allie have teamed in TNA in seven years. Rosemary and Allie bit Mila. Allie gave Mila a neckbreaker. Mila and Crawford got the advantage on Allie. Allie gave Mila a neckbreaker and made the hot tag to Rosemary. Rosemary gave Crawford a reverse DDT for a two count. All four wrestlers fought. Mara superkicked Tessa at ringside. Allie gave Mila a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Rosemary hit her finisher on Crawford for the pin.

WINNERS: Rosemary & Allie in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match, but Rosemary, Allie, and Mara continue to be crowd favorites.)

-Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-“Broken” Matt Hardy did a backstage promo. He said that The Righteous had unlocked he and Brother Nero. Jeff joined him and sang in the background. The Hardys challenged them for next week.

(4) LEON SLATER (c) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER — TNA X Division Title match

This was a 2 out of 3 falls match. If Slater won, he would become the longest reigning X Division champion in history. McKenzie Mitchell did the in-ring introductions. They traded strikes at the start of the match. They escaped each other’s finishers. Slater pinned Cedric with a roll-up within seconds. [c]

A replay showed that Cedric suplexed Slater at ringside during the break. A graphic stayed on the screen to show that Slater was up 1 to 0 falls. Slater caught Cedric with a kick and a crossbody block from the top rope for a two count. Cedric gave Slater the Lumbar Check and got the pin to tie things up. [c]

Slater did a spectacular dive over the corner post onto Cedric on the floor. They battled on the top rope. Slater gave Cedric a Styles Clash from the second rope. Cedric threw Slater into the ring steps. Cedric exchanged words with TNA President Carlos Silva and he grabbed the title belt. Slater was bleeding from hitting the ring steps.

Slater rolled up Cedric for a two count. Cedric gave Slater a brainbuster for a two count. Cedric gave Slater another Lumbar Check for a two count. Slater gave Cedric a Blue Thunder Bomb. Slater missed a 450 Splash. Cedric gave Slater two Lumbar Checks and got the pin.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander in 22:00 to win the TNA X Division Title

As Cedric went to put the belt on, Fabian Aichner (the former Giovanni Vinci in WWE) made his entrance.

(D.L.’s Take: They really did an effective job of building up the match throughout the night and making it seem like a big deal. That made it even more disappointing when crowd-favorite Slater lost. It was a good match though, even though the crowd was deflated at the end.)