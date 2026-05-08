NJPW ROAD IN KARATSU – IGNITION TO DOMINION REPORT (5/6): Radican’s results & analysis of Newman & Lee vs. Tsuji & Takagi high stakes main event, undercard results, more

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NJPW ROAD IN KARATSU – IGNITION TO DOMINION

May 6, 2026

SAGA JAPAN at

KARATSU CITY CULTURAL GYMNASIUM

AIRED LIVE IN JAPANESE ON NJPW WORLD

UNDERCARD RESULTS

(1) HOUSE OF TORTURE (Sho & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat Taisei Nakahara & Ryusuke Taguchi at 8:47.

Sho submitted Nakahara with a Boston Crab.

(2) MASTER WATO & YOH & TORU YANO beat TATSUYA MATSUMOTO & BISHIMON (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto) at 7:17.

Wato pinned Matsumoto after a springboard uppercut.

(3) TAICHI & EL DESPERADO beat TOMOAKI HONMA & SHOTA UMINO at 11:24.

Taichi got a flash pin on Honma for the win. The post-match action saw Taichi and Umino argue before Umino left the ringside area.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(4) TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita) beat YUYA UEMURA & MASATORA YASUDA at 10:36.

Fujita submitted Yasuda with a leg lock. After the match, Oiwa and Uemura exchanged words.

(5) AARON WOLF & BOLTIN OLEG & TIGER MASK beat HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo & Ren Narita Yujiro Takahashi) at 8:41.

Wolf submitted Togo with his signature head-and-arm triangle submission.

(6) UNITED EMPIRE (Francesco Akira & Jakob Austin Young & Henare & Great-O-Khan & Zane Jay beat UNBOUND COMPANY *Yuto-Ice & Oskar & Gedo & Daiki Nagai & Taiji Ishimori at 13:57.

Young pinnied Gedo after a DDT.

MAIN EVENT. RESULTS & ANALYSIS

(7) UNITED EMPIRE (Callum Newman & Jake Lee) vs. UNBOUND COMPANY (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) – If Tsuji or Takagi pins Newan they get a shot at the IWGP Hvt. Championship. If UE wins, Takagi and Tsuji can’t challenge Newman for the IWGP Hvt. Championship again

Newman hit a kick to Takagi’s injured ribs early. He continued to work them over when they went to the floor and then back into the ring. Newman also tagged in and went after Takagi’s midsection. Takagi finally managed to make the hot tag to Tsuji who ran wild.

Takagi and Tsuji worked together to wear down Newman with Lee out of the picture. All four men eventually ended up going at it in the ring and Tsuji ended a big sequence worn back breaker on Newman and everyone was down.

Tsuji was in control on Newman, but Newman shoved him towards the ref and then hit a low blow. Takagi ran right into the ring and went at it with Newman. He tried the same thing with Takagi!, but Takagi blocked it and shoved Newman at the ref and hit a low blow of his own!

Takagi and Tsuji worked together to take down Newman. Takagi held him up for a Gene Blaster. Lee broke up the pin and Takagi nailed him with a Pumping Bomber. Takagi held onto Lee and told him to hit another Gene Blaster. Tsuji connected and it was good for the win.

WINNERS: Unbound Company at 18:56. Tsuji earns a shot at the IWGP Hvt. Championship at Dominion. (***3/4)

(Radicans Analysis: I much rather see another Newman vs. Takagi match, but Tsuji vs. Newman is a much more intriguing match for Dominion from a drawing standpoint. People are going to want to see if Tsuji can learn from his previous encounter with Newman and win the IWGP Hvt. Championship.)

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X @SR_Torch and Bluesky @SeanRadican