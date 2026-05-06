AEW Collision Results (5/6): MJF confronts Darby, Speedball vs. A.R. Fox, Hayter vs. Blue, Death Riders & Dogs vs.

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

MAY 6, 2026

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. AT NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendace: WrestleTix reported that 2,300 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; the arena was set up for 2,535. The arena has a capacity of 13,295 spectators when configured for concerts. The previous visit to this arena on Jan. 17, 2024 drew 2,220.

The third hour of Dynamite, or the first and only hour of Collision, started with Darby Allin in the ring after retaining the AEW World Championship. Sting checked on Darby before MJF’s music played. MJF came complete with microphone as they cut his music. MJF said no one wants to see Darby with the title anymore. He said it’s been cute and fun, but it’s rematch time.

Darby reminded MJF that if he wants a rematch, he has to put something on the line. MJF offered his scarf, but that wasn’t enough for Darby. MJF agreed to put the Dynamite diamond ring on the line, but Darby refused that as well. MJF straight up offered Darby a million dollars. Darby reminded MJF he used to be homeless, living in a cr under a gridge, telling MJF that his money is no good.

MJF finally just asked Darby what he wants. He said something he values so much he’s willing to fly to Turkey: his hair. Darby called MJF “the most vain piece of shit.” MJF pleased with Darby to be reasonable. Darby told MJF there would a hair vs. title contract signing next week, and if MJF doesn’t show up he’s never getting the match. MJF has no words, he simply dropped the microphone and walked to the back.

Okada’s music played and h walked to the ring, stopping to pick up MJF’s microphone. Okada climbed into the ring and challenged Darby for the world title next week. Darby said, “It’s on, bitch.”

-Renne was back stage checking on Ospreay’s medical condition. The doctor noted that Ospreay went to Japan against medical advice, but said he has improved and he could be cleared this week pending and MRI. Renee asked him what their relationship was. Ospreay said he appreciates them helping with training, but he’s not a Death Rider. But he does know there are things he doesn’t want to do that he has to do tog et where he wants to go.

(1) A.R. FOX vs. “SPEEDBALL” MKE BAILEY

A.R. Fox’s music played and he came to the ring. Speedball made his entrance to his music to a decent reaction. The bell rang to start the match 14 minutes into the hour.

Bailey flipped out of a back suplex, but Fox brought him down with a side headlock. Fox and Bailey kipped up and both went for dropkicks at the same time. Bailey hit his rapid-fire kicks and Fox rolled out of the ring. Bailey went for the triangle moonsault to the outside, but Fox slid into the ring to dodge it. Fox went for Bailey on the apron, but Bailey jumped him and executed a springboard moonsault onto Fox at ringside. Back in the ring, Bailey landed a missile dropkick from the top and they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Bailey and Fox blocked each other’s suplex attempts. Fox landed a DDT and a tornado style brainbuster from the middle rope. Bailey rolled to ringside. Fox got a running start and landed a flipping dive over the top rope onto Bailey. Back in the ring, Fox connected with a swanton bomb and made the cover, but Bailey kicked out at two.

Fox went for a 450 splash, but Bailey dodged it. Fox landed on his feet, ducked a clothesline and landed an enziguri. Fox charged into a kick in the corner from Bailey. Fox leapt up for a flatliner from the ropes, but Bailey held on and shoved Fox down to the mat. Bailey followed up with the Ultimate Weapon flipping double knees onto Fox’s back. Bailey made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: “Speedball” Mike Bailey in 8:00

(White’s Take: Kind of a random match as Fox hasn’t been seen in a while. Still a quick, fun, impressive match. It’s good to get Speedball a win, making him a more viable challenger to the TNT title if they’re going that direction.)

-Willow was backstage earlier in the day, proud to be the face of TBS. She said she’s had nine defenses and smashed every come back. She said she’s a fighting champion and dared anyone to step up as she plans to defend that legacy of TBS every single week. [c]

-Pac was backstage with the Death Riders, mockingly clapping fort Darby’s successful attempt. Pac told Darby not to forget about him. Pac reminded Darby that they’re 2-1 against each other, reasoning that he deserves a shot at the title. Pac said he’s one mountain he can’t conquer and dared Darby to prove him wrong. Shortly after this segment, Darby and Pac was confirmed for Saturday’s Fairway to Hell Collision.

(2) JAMIE HAYTER vs. SKYE BLUE

Jamie Hayter’s music played and she made her way to the ring. Renee was at ringside, highlighting Triangle of Madness taking out some women in the division. Skye Blue’s music played and she came to the ring. The bell rang to start the match 30 minutes into the hour.

Blue dodged a quick clothesline but Hayter caught her with a forearm. Hayter blocked a hip toss and went for a lariat, but Blue countered it with a rollup for a two count. Blue hit the ropes but charged into a boot from Hayter. Blue took Hayter down with a snapmare and kicked her in the back of the head. Blue made the dover, but Hayter kicked out at one.

Blue attempted to lock in the dragon sleeper, but Hayter got to her feet and forced Blue into the corner. Blue climbed to the middle rope and went for a crossbody, but Hayter countered it into a fallaway slam. Blue dodged Hayter in the corner, but Hayter landed an elbow strike on the apron. Hayter went for a clothesline, but Blue dodged it and delivered a DDT on the apron. Blue rammed Hayter into the barricade as they cut to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Blue charged into a boot. Hayter connected with a missile dropkick from the middle rope. Hayter delivered a German suplex followed by a clothesline in the corner. Hayter suplexed Blue out of the corner. Hayter made the cover, but Blue kicked out at two.

Hayter hit a spinebsuter and pounded at Blue on the mat. Blue rolled Hayter up for a quick two count. Hayter blocked a knee strike and landed an elbow. Blue came back with a. thrust kick but Hayter hit an enziguri. Blue landed a knee strike and went for Code Blue, but Hayter sat out into a pin. Blue kicked out at two. Hayter landed a headbutt and fell into a pin, where Blue kicked out at two.

Boith women were down as the ref made the ten count. Hayter got to her feet foirst and rammed Blue into the corner. Hayter lifted Blue onto the top turnbuckle and climbed up with her. Blue slipped out, tucked Hayter’s head and connedcted with a thr4ust kick. Blue went for a powerbomb, but Hayter blocked and kicked her from the top rope.

Blue climbed back to the top rope with Hayter and they traded right hands sitting on the top rope. Hayter blocked a strike from Blue and landed a Hayterade from the top rope and they both rashed to the mat. Hayter made the cover qnd got the win.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 10:00

After the match, Thekla and Julia Hart appeared in the crowd. Hayter continued to attack Blue, daring her partners to come help. Julia looked concerned, but Thekla remained on the stairs.

-Don Callis was backstage with the Don Callis family. Callis claimed that Mark Davis was going to win the National title from Jack Perry. He added that Okada successfully defended his title and was going to win the world title next. Takeshita said Okada shouldn’t be worried about the world title he should be worried about Takeshita. Callis said that Okada is his hand-picked choice for the world title. Andrade asked, “How you know?” Callis said he knows everything.

(3) RUSH vs. MANNY LO

Rush’s music played and he marched out to the ring. His opponent, Manny Lo was already waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 44 minutes ionto the hour.

Manny offered a handshake, but Rush threw him into the corner and delivered a combination of strikes followed by stomps in the corner. Rush got a running start and connected with the Bull’s Horns. Rush made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Rush in 1:00

Rush took a microphone after the match to remind everybody, that, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. Breaking news from Rush.