FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Wells analyze latest NXT call-ups, Evil in NXT, Cena’s ridiculous concept, New Japan’s new pushed stars, top NXT feuds ever, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch contributor and podcast host Kelly Wells. They discuss these topics:
- WWE’s latest call-ups from NXT with Kelly’s in-depth assessment of their journeys so far and their likely destiny on the main roster with a particular early focus on the women’s division
- Is Oba Femi WWE’s true next big thing, and does WWE fully grasp the challenges that come with keeping him on top for years to come
- Trick Williams push so far and the range he showed in NXT
- Is Joe Hendry getting the career he deserves in WWE?
- John Cena’s ridiculous concept (including a listener email about it)
- Evil’s NXT arrival and what’s next for him based on his skillset
- New Japan’s new crop of talent and is it showing promise of a rebound for the organization
- NXT’s new crop of talent filling slots left by the call-ups and who is likely to define this era
- Plus some talk about the top all-time NXT feuds
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.