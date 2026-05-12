FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Wells analyze latest NXT call-ups, Evil in NXT, Cena’s ridiculous concept, New Japan’s new pushed stars, top NXT feuds ever, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch contributor and podcast host Kelly Wells. They discuss these topics:

WWE’s latest call-ups from NXT with Kelly’s in-depth assessment of their journeys so far and their likely destiny on the main roster with a particular early focus on the women’s division

Is Oba Femi WWE’s true next big thing, and does WWE fully grasp the challenges that come with keeping him on top for years to come

Trick Williams push so far and the range he showed in NXT

Is Joe Hendry getting the career he deserves in WWE?

John Cena’s ridiculous concept (including a listener email about it)

Evil’s NXT arrival and what’s next for him based on his skillset

New Japan’s new crop of talent and is it showing promise of a rebound for the organization

NXT’s new crop of talent filling slots left by the call-ups and who is likely to define this era

Plus some talk about the top all-time NXT feuds

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