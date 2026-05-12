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FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Wells analyze latest NXT call-ups, Evil in NXT, Cena’s ridiculous concept, New Japan’s new pushed stars, top NXT feuds ever, more (134 min.)

May 12, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch contributor and podcast host Kelly Wells. They discuss these topics:

  • WWE’s latest call-ups from NXT with Kelly’s in-depth assessment of their journeys so far and their likely destiny on the main roster with a particular early focus on the women’s division
  • Is Oba Femi WWE’s true next big thing, and does WWE fully grasp the challenges that come with keeping him on top for years to come
  • Trick Williams push so far and the range he showed in NXT
  • Is Joe Hendry getting the career he deserves in WWE?
  • John Cena’s ridiculous concept (including a listener email about it)
  • Evil’s NXT arrival and what’s next for him based on his skillset
  • New Japan’s new crop of talent and is it showing promise of a rebound for the organization
  • NXT’s new crop of talent filling slots left by the call-ups and who is likely to define this era
  • Plus some talk about the top all-time NXT feuds

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