FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-10-2021) Keller & Fairplay talk Drew vs. Lashley, scary Humberto-Sheamus finish, Charlotte’s revival, Riddle & Orton, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-10-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and was joined by Jonny Fairplay of TNA and Survivor fame to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discussed Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, the scary finish for Humberto Carrillo vs. Sheamus, Charlotte’s revival with her reinvented character, Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander, the Riddle-Randy Orton pairing, some funny lines from John Morrison, Sheamus, and A.J. Styles, the announcing of Adnan Virk, and more.

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