NXT TV RESULTS (5/12): Wells’s live report on Naraku (formerly Evil)’s debut, Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake, Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

MAY 12, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Blake Howard

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-Vic said that after weeks of chaos, tonight will change this brand forever. That high claim doesn’t seem possible given what’s promoted thus far, but it might be a “hey, trust me, a big moment is planned” dog whistle.

(1) TATUM PAXLEY & LIZZY RAIN vs. ZARIA & NIKKITA LYONS

Booker was way into Lizzy Rain and tried to galvanize Vic to “rock on.” Lyons was now wearing a catwoman mask as part of her entrance, which has been tweaked and added to about a thousand times over her five years in the company. Zaria, fresh off her win to end her feud with Sol Ruca, entered last to a decent heel reaction. It doesn’t make sense that she’d be in a tag match after the Ruca feud, but at least they acknowledged this last week by having Zaria say she wanted no part of it.

Zaria powered Rain to the mat to open. Zaria powered Rain to the mat for a leverage cover for one. Headbutt by Zaria, but Rain returned the favor. Headscissor takedown by Rain. Zaria fought off a sunset flip attempt and clubbed Rain to the mat. Lyons wanted a tag from Zaria, who wasn’t interested in offering one. Paxley tagged in and Zaria ran the ropes, allowing Lyons to tag herself in. Step-up enzuigiri by Paxley. Crucifix got two. Lyons hit a body slam, then surfed on Paxley, but missed with her splits drop. Zaria and Lyons argued, and the faces hit them with running shots. Lyons forgot to take a bump so she had to set up another one. I swear, this woman. Both heels got dumped to the ramp as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Lyons hit a sit-out slam on Paxley for two. Vic promoted Jordan-Grey as the main event, and while it’ll be a good match, it’s a suspect choice to main event unless a huge angle is planned. Both women tagged and Rain dominated with the hot tag, hitting a nice Samoan Drop, then lighting up Lyons in the corner with a long series of chops. Cutter for the interfering Zaria. Rain charged Lyons face-first, but then got caught with a ring. Paxley tagged in and nailed a superkick. Lyons countered Cemetery Drive with a big roundhouse kick. Both women sold on the mat. Lyons jumped for a tag to Zaria, but Zaria hopped off the apron. Paxley hit an overhead kick on Lyons, and she tagged Rain in so she could hit Thunderstruck and finish Lyons. After suffering the loss, Lyons looked preoccupied with a broken nail. Character or performer? Who knows?

WINNERS: Lizzy Rain & Tatum Paxley at 9:22.

(Wells’s Analysis: Lyons is finally a fine enough talent in the ring, but not going down during a spot where both faces were taking out both heels stood out like a sore thumb. If I’m going to turn over a new leaf about her, which is kind of happening, I have to acknowledge the misses. Rain is a lot of fun and it’ll be interesting to see what she’s able to do in a long-form singles match. While Zaria and Paxley are clearly on a collision course, Lyons would rightfully have beef with Zaria also, so we might have a Lyons face turn on our hands if this is meant to keep Lyons relevant)

-Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair talked in the locker room. Sinclair had crutches. She said she didn’t want to be out there for Grey later because she doesn’t want to be a distraction. Lola Vice said hola to the two of them and they said “Hola Lola,” synchronously. Grey got all bothered by Vice and talked tough about taking her championship, and Sinclair calmed her down and told her to focus on the match with Kelani tonight.

-Naraku is up next. [c]