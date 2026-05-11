Asuka’s WWE future remains unclear after Raw

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Asuka’s future in the WWE remained unclear after Raw this week.

Asuka lost to Iyo Sky at Backlash and made amends with her after the match. The two hugged and Asuka appeared emotional and waved to the fans before leaving the ring. Asuka appeared in a backstage segment on Raw tonight where she hugged Sky. Asuka indicated that she had been looking for someone to take her place and said that Sky, her former pupil, would be the one to do it.

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Iyo told Asuka they would always be family even if they had a fight. Both women hugged again and Asuka kissed Sky’s forehead. She then left the arena with her luggage in tow. Michael Cole said on commentary during Raw that Asuka’s future was “up in the air.”

Asuka is reportedly believed to be semi-retired, but no specifics about what that means are known at this time according to a report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. Sky was wishing people goodbye backstage last weekend at Backlash according to the report.