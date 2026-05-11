VIP PODCAST 5/11 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Backlash fallout with Fatu, Reigns, Usos, plus Dom vs. Gable for AAA Mega Title, Sol vs. Sky, Seth-Profits-Vision drama, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 11 edition of WWE Raw featuring Backlash fallout with Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, and the Usos, plus Dominik Mysterio vs. Masked El Grande Gable for AAA Mega Title, Sol Ruca vs. Iyo Sky, Seth-Profits-Vision drama, and more.

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