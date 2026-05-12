FREE PODCAST 5/11 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Maitland talk Roman-Fatu fallout and what could be tweaked to make this work better, plus on-site report (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland. They discuss the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu fallout from Backlash, the “Fatu!” Chants before “OTC!” chants and how this feud is illustrative of a need for patience but also weaknesses in WWE’s culture of presentation and structure that undercuts the stories they intend to tell with their top stars too often. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Knoxville and relays crowd reactions and also non-Raw matches. They also have chat and live caller interactions throughout the show exploring various key matches and segments and themes.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com