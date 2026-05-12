WWE RAW RESULTS (5/11): Tomachick’s alt perspective report on Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony for Fatu, Iyo vs. Sol Ruca, Dom vs. Americano for AAA Mega Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

MAY 11, 2026

KNOXVILLE, TENN. AT FOOD CITY CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,435 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,062. The arena has a capacity of 21,678 spectators when configured for concerts. On the previous visit on May 30, 2025, WWE drew 14,598, so a massive drop.

[HOUR ONE]

-The first Raw after Backlash opened with a video package showcasing the events from Saturday. One thing WWE rarely misses on these packages showing the major details of what happened at the previous PLE. After the video package, the camera pans downtown Knoxville and showed wrestlers like Paige and Brie Bella, Oba Femi, and more that were featured on the card. A shiny Jeep pulls up and out pops the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. He had a discussion with Adam Pierce about the threat of Jacob Fatu. Roman told Adam he must wait until Jacob “acknowledges” him before “taking him out.”

Bron Breakker music hits and he made his way to the ring flanked by Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. Cole and Graves discuss Roman calling off Adam Pierce so he can handle Jacob. Paul Heyman made fun of Knoxville before putting over Bron Breakker for his match he had with Seth Rollins on Saturday. He claimed Seth was not ready for Bronn or for Paul to be his Oracle. He wants rid of any former working partnership with Seth in The Vision.

Theory got on the mic to cut a promo calling out the Street Profits. Theory threw shade at Montez suggesting he’s only back because Bianca got pregnant and can’t pay the bills anymore. Street Profits decided to come out and Montez grabbed a microphone. Montez admitted he needs to make money to pay the bills but also wanted to beat up the tag team champions. Paul seemed like he was about to challenge The Profits, but much to Corey Graves dismay, Joe Hendry cut Paul off to begin a little concert. (C)

(Robert’s Recap: Always a fan of recapping prior PLE’s on the next show. It kind of sets the tone for the upcoming weeks. Opening Raw with The Vision was nice and not making it all about Bron Breakker kind of eluded to beginning the show with the tag team match.)

(1) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) & JOE HENDRY vs. AUSTIN THEORY & LOGAN PAUL & BRON BREAKKER

Match started while in a break and had Theory facing off with Dawkins before Montez and Bron slowed the match down. Breakker has control of Montez and let Paul tag in to work him over. Paul got some offense in and knocked Dawkins off the ring. That little bit of time allowed Montez to tag him Joe Hendry. Hendry lost control of the fight when theory interrupted his famous head turn. Paul tagged Breakker in. (C) Cole puts over the match while Hendry countered Paul who was tagged in. Hot tag to Montez and he hit a cross body to a newly tagged in Theory.

Ford cleared out The Vision before flying over the top ropes to take out Bronn. Ford hit a nice powerslam on Theory for a good two count. Dawkins tagged in and cleared Paul to the outside. Paul threw Hendry into the stairs. Breakker tried hitting Dawkins with a run around spear but ran into a waiting Seth Rollins. Theory tried attacking Rollins but got rolled up by Dawkins and pinned. Seth made the save as Theory started to beat up on Dawkins. Bron hit a spear on Dawkins before Seth knocked Breakker out of the ring and The Vision retreated. Montez came back and confronted Seth about Bron spearing Dawkins.

WINNER: Profits & Hendry in 20:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Fine match that kept the story going for the tag team championships and furthers a program for Logan Paul and Joe Hendry. However, commercial breaks truly hindered this match and kind of made it dull. All six men are great workers given the time to showcase their abilities. Hopefully as the night goes on, we progress these stories further. Seth and The Profits, Hendry and Paul, Bron and Seth, there are a few stories mixed into on big arch.)

-Backstage Adam Pierce talked to The Original El Grande Americano and The Creed Brothers before Liv and Dom interrupt. An argument ensues and Adam Pierce interrupts it by giving The Original El Grande Americano a chance at Dom’s AAA title tonight. Penta made his entrance. (C)

-Penta grabbed a mic and called out Ethan Page. Cole and Graves discussed how Page pinned Penta last week on Raw. Page claimed Penta might be afraid to lose again to him. Penta came out in his ring gear wanted to throw down right in the ring. Page put over the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship and told him to put it on the line at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Penta was about to accept before Rusev came out. He was upset that Page is getting a title shot when he was also part of the winning team last week. Page said he told Adam Pierce that Rusev deserved a title shot as well but was interrupted by Je’Von Evans. Evans came out to talk his peace before being pushed into Rusev. Evans and Penta cleared Rusev and Ethan Page out of the ring and hit the Penta dance. (C)

(2) JE’VON EVANS vs. RUSEV

Impromptu match between Rusev and Evans. Rusev started off hot and started pounding Evans to slow the young star down. Graves smartly talks about Rusev’s strategy of taking Evan’s speed out of the match. Rusev showcased his power against Evans as Cole and Graves put over the upcoming match for the AAA Mega Championship between Dominik and the Original El Grande. Evans pulled some high-flying offense out of the corner to gain momentum on Rusev. Ther young OG tried flying out of the ring before being stopped by Rusev and thrown onto the announcer’s table. (C) Rusev kept pounding on Evans to keep him grounded. Evans countered and started gaining control by throwing a good-looking haymaker at Rusev. A springboard from the top led to a pin but only for a two count. Evans gave Rusev too much time and he gained control and slowed the match right back down. Rusev hit a clean machka kick, but Evans kicked out. Rusev took too much time to lock in an acolyte hold and Je’Von made him pay. Je’Von hit the OG cutter for the pin and win.

WINNER: Evans at 10:30.

(Robert’s Recap: Another match that just couldn’t find its momentum due to constant commercial breaks. Je’Von is one of the younger superstars who was called up but did not really get a chance to shine in this match. Rusev controlled most of the match before taking too long to put in his submission hold. Evans took the opportunity and won the match. Could have been better but maybe a program between the two will follow. With a slew of big shows coming up, this could be a great rivalry to fill some of those cards.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-After the match a quick video describing the history and importance of the AAA mega title was shown.

-Iyo was seen stretching backstage before Asuka walked in and told her she’s proud and excited for Iyo to take over Asuka’s spot. Iyo says goodbye and that they will always be family. Asuka leaves with her bags….for good?

-Brie Bella and Paige made their way to the ring in regular street clothes. (C) Paige and Brie said they were ready for a fight and called out The Judgement Day. Right on cue, Roxanne and Raquel came out. Roxanne called Paige and Brie old and brought up how she met Brie when she was little. Brie said she was disappointed that Roxanne is the footnote of The Judgement Day. Raquel called out Paige for past scandals and a brawl broke out. Liv came out of nowhere to give The Judgement Day the numbers advantage. The Judgement Day took out the champs and stood tall with Liv holding her gold and Roxanne and Raquel holding the tag titles.

(Rober’s Recap: Quick promo segment to set up the Women’s Tag Team Championship match down the line. Nothing crazy really happened, but I did appreciate Roxanne brining up the time she met Brie when she was younger. The segment seemed like it was designed to kill a few minutes of the show. However, I suppose it did what it needed to do and set up the feud. I do think we need a refresh for these tag belts though.)

-Jimmy meets up with Roman who asked about Jey. Jimmy told him he was outside waiting for Jacob so he could talk him out of going to the ring tonight. Roman said Jacob made a promise to acknowledge him and needs to be a man of his word. Roman told Jimmy if Jacob doesn’t acknowledge him, then he is out of WWE.

-Dominik puts over his accomplishments and calls out El Grande for not being a real luchadore in a video package. (C)

(3) IYO SKY vs. SOL RUCA

Match started off slow with some holds before the women turned it up. Sol showed some of her strength by carrying Iyo around and slamming her face first. Iyo showed her brain power by hitting a drop kick on Sol when she was showing off her handstand. Cole brought up Sol’s collegiate career at the University of Oregon. Sol hit a springboard corkscrew onto Iyo while they were outside. (C) With both women on the top ropes Iyo hit a Spanish fly and covered for a two count. They trade shots before Sol Ruca hit a blue thunder bomb for a two count. Ruca missed a lariat which led to a drop kick from Iyo. Iyo went up to the top rope before Sol knocked her down. Sol hit a thunderous ddt cartwheeling across the ropes to land the move. The crowd got into the match, but Iyo took over with a bullet train attack in the corner. Iyo hesitated and Sol countered the over moon. Sol tried hitting a Sol snatcher but missed and got into a crucifix pin.

WINNER: Sky in 13:00

(Robert’s Recap: Interesting matchup between two great superstars in the WWE. Sol has shown her high-flying abilities in previous matches but showed off some of her advantages of being tall and strong. Iyo was a great choice for Sol Ruca. Coming off what some called match of the night at Backlash, she put on a great match. I was happy to see her look a bit fatigued from Saturday, but honestly thought Sol could have benefited more with a win. Not sure if they pivoted from the sol snatcher as it looked like it might have been a botch, but if it was, it was a great recovery and did not look out of place.)

-Graves and Cole discuss what Jacob did to Roman while a video clip from Backlash played. The Uso’s meet up to discuss the problem going on between Jacob and Roman. They split it upp after confirming the importance of their family. Jimmy goes with Roman while Jey goes back to wait for Jacob.

-Graves and Cole put over the upcoming PLE Clash in Italy. They then show a highlight of Cena’s big announcement from Backlash, The Cena Classic. WWE announced The Street Profits vs The Vision for the Tag Team Championship belts at Clash in Italy.

-Backstage promo with The Profits before Seth makes an appearance. Montez said he doesn’t trust Seth and that they do not need his help to win the belts.

OBA FEMI OPEN CHALLENGE

Adam Pierce came out to announce the cancellation of the Oba Femi open challenge. He said nobody stepped up to the challenge. Oba Femi, annoyed, walked backstage to find himself an opponent. Unfortunately for Los Garzas, they were in his sight. Oba beat them up backstage and carried them down to the ring and destroyed both of them in under a minute.

(Robert’s Recap: Not sure this really qualified as a match but oh my does Oba Femi continue to impress. These kinds of segments will not be impressive forever and eventually we will need to see Oba in a meaningful rivalry. Whoever that is with needs to be of some importance. More specifically there needs to be a belt at the finish line for the ruler. It is his time.)

-Another clip putting over the AAA mega championship and the match between Original Americano and Dominik. While JD was walking backstage with Dominik, he was violently attacked by Finn Balor. Finn smiled at Dom before Dom walked out for his match with El Grande. (C)

[HOUR THREE]

(4) DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. ORIGINAL EL GRANDE AMERICANO – AAA Mega Championship match

Original Americano started off the match dominating Dominik. Corey put over famous luchadores from AAA and the work AAA has been doing on a weekly basis. Dominik threw El Grande on top of the turnbuckle and out of the ring to get control of the match. (C) A missed 619 led to an Angle slam and a moonsault from El Grande for a two count. Graves keeps putting over El Grande’s mask vs mask match with the other El Grande Americano May 30th for AAA. Grande hit a dragon suplex for another two count. Grande went up to the top ropes before Rayo and Bravo intervened, the Creed brothers ran down to run off Rayo and Bravo. Original Americano got distracted by the other Grande Americano which led to Dominik hitting a 619 into a frog splash to keep the AAA mega championship.

WINNER: Dominik in 9:30.

(Robert’s Recap: There is no need to be showcasing any of the El Grandes in America. Americans do not seem to understand the story happening in AAA and this just seems like waste. Add in the Creed Brothers and it is just not working. This could have been Dragon Lee or Rey Fenix in this spot. Nothing against Chad Gable as a worker, but I feel the time for El Grande in the United States is done. Unless they put them in a serious storyline, there’s no need to risk an injury to any of them when there’s a red-hot story going on in AAA right now. I appreciate showcasing a major AAA title, but Dominik should be facing more serious opponents to make the match more special.)

-Theory and Paul do an interview baskstage where Paul calls out Hendry. Jackie asks Theory about their upcoming title match. Theory dismisses the question and they leave to go get tomahawks.

ROMAN REIGNS ACKNOWLEDGEMENT CEREMONY

Roman makes his entrance with Jimmy only. (C) After Knoxville acknowledged Roman, Jacob arrived at the arena and stormed to the ring. Jey walked with him trying to talk some sort of sense to him. In the ring, Roman looked on waiting for Jacob to get there. Jacob headbutted and took out Jey before looking into the camera saying he would not acknowledge Roman. Jimmy walked up the ramp to meet Jacob only to be hit in the face and thrown into the railings. Jacob crept down the ring. A quick stare down before Jacob entered the ring and they immediately went at it.

Fatu knocked Roman out of the ring. While attempting a suicide dive out of the ring he was hit with a superman punch. Roman grabbed a chair and smacked Jacob all over the ring. He kept telling Jacob to acknowledge him or leave. While going for spear, Fatu hit Roman with a superkick and then locked in the Tongan death grip.

They spilled to the outside where Roman was thrown into the steel post. Fatu told Roman that he never called him and Roman left Jacob and his family broke. Fatu power bombed Roman through the announcer’s table. Referees and executives came out to try and pry Fatu away from Roman. Pierce could not get control of the situation. Jacob released the death grib and rolled into the ring. Jacob Fatu held the belt and did not acknowledge Roman. While walking up the ramp, Fatu decided to run down at full speed and put Jimmy and Roman through the barricade to end Raw.

(Robert’s Report: This was so much better than what we saw last week. The physicality, the emotion, the facial features, and body language. Everything was spot on. The chairshots looked like they had some real heat behind them. Jacob snapping and coming over as a real threat to Roman was excellent. This is how you keep a storyline moving. Fatu looks totally unhinged and unless WWE hires a squat team, I am not sure anybody can control him. Awesome ending to an average Raw this week. This is one of the few stories that feels fresh and like it is progressing to something down the line.)