FREE PODCAST 5/11 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: TNA rebranding out TNA initials, New Japan’s stacked line-up, Juggalos PPV, all-time best matches (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the May 4, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. They discuss with live callers the major Smackdown and Impact SPOILERS from Tuesday night throughout the show, TNA’s re-branding using “Impact Wrestling,” depth issues on the WWE roster, potential heel & face turns in WWE, New Japan’s absolutely stacked line-up announced today for next weekend, Juggalos on Internet PPV tonight, McNeill’s Live Events Center, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they dip into the McNeill Mailbag for questions on all-time best matches & memorable moments, better TV confrontations – Schultz-Stossel, Rome-Everett, or McMahon-Costas, and more.
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