FREE PODCAST 5/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better: Josh White and guest host Chris Lansdell expand on last week’s discussion on entrance music in wrestling (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. This week, Chris Lansdell joined Josh to offer some expanded thoughts and different takes on music in wrestling. Chris shared some of his favorite entrance songs and music he’s discovered via wrestling before jumping into purposely annoying entrance themes used for heels. The discussion covered some ROH and NJPW themes and moved on to the greatness of both black and gold NXT and Slim Jims.

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