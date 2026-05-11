WWE RAW RESULTS (5/11): Keller’s report on Acknowledgement Ceremony with Reigns and Fatu, Oba Femi Open Challenge, Street Profits & Hendry vs. Breakker & Logan & Theory

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WWE RAW RESULTS

MAY 11, 2026

KNOXVILLE, TENN. AT FOOD CITY CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,435 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,062. The arena has a capacity of 21,678 spectators when configured for concerts. On the previous visit on May 30, 2025, WWE drew 14,598, so a massive drop.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package of highlights from Backlash.

-They showed the exterior of the arena and fans lined up followed by various wrestlers arriving or hanging out backstage. When Roman Reigns arrived, he asked Raw GM Adam Pearce where his title belt was. Pearce called for someone to bring it to him, and he did. Pearce expressed concern about Jacob Fatu being in the arena and suggested he’d fire him; Reigns said he wanted Fatu to acknowledge him, not get fired, and he implored Pearce to let him take care of Fatu.

-The Vision – Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Austin Theory – made their entrance. Heyman said he wanted to get Raw off to a good start and complained about the reception the fans gave him. Heyman said they want to expunge Seth Rollins’ history with The Vision, so they’d never mention him again. Heyman handed Theory the mic and asked him to air his grievances.

Theory said The Street Profits keep sticking their noses in their business. He said they need the WWE Tag Team Championships “and that’s because Bianca can’t pay the bills anymore.” He then asked, “What about this Joe Hendry nerd?” He was interrupted by the Profits. Montez Ford said since Bianca is taking care of the baby, someone had to come to Knoxville and whoop their assess. He said they always have their eye on the tag titles and they want the smoke.

Logan said he would say something nice. He said everybody knows the Profits are a legendary tag team, but they’re also about to find out they’re old news. He told Ford all he’s done the last six months is organize a baby shower. He said the Vision is ready anytime, anywhere. He said Breakker was born ready. He said Theory was born ready. He said he was ready before being born. Joe Hendry then strummed his guitar to ringside and sang the “Fire Logan Paul” song while standing on the annou nce desk. Corey Graves changed the lyrics to “We Admire Logan Paul!” They cut to a break mid-song. [c]

(1) THE VISION (Logan Paul & Austin Theory & Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) & JOE HENDRY

They joined the match in progress after the break. Breaker got in some signature offense against Ford. Ford eventually leaped and tagged in Hendy who took over against Logan and landed a fallaway slam. He looked to the crowd with his back turned to Logan. Theory charged in, but Hendry caught him. Logan recovered and knocked him down. The Vision took over against Hendry as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Breakker was running full steam around the ring and was going to spear Ford, but Seth showed up and clotheslined him. As Theory turned toward Seth, Dawkins rolled up Theory for a three count.

WINNER: Street Profits & Hendry in (roughly) 12:00.

-Afterward, Seth threw Theory out of the ring and then offered a handshake to Dawkins and helped him up. Breakker charged in and speared Dawkins as Seth moved out of the way. Breakker rolled out of the ring. Seth yelled at them as Ford stood and got in Seth’s face over how that played out. They showed each other.

-Pearce chatted backstage with Chad Gable and The Creeds (allegedly!) and was clarifying their names. Liv Morgan interrupted and asked what he has planned for “the hottest star in professional wrestling” Dominik Mysterio. Gable took issue with Liv interrupting them. He said their topic was serious. Dom showed and told Gable, “You’re not even a real Luchador.” They argued and Pearce told them to calm down. He said Dom is AAA Mega Champion, so he’d defend against El Grande Americano tonight. Dom said that’s not what he was looking for. Pearce turned to Angelo & Berto. They said they wanted an opportunity outside of Smackdown. They cut away as Pearce began chatting with them about that.

-Penta made his entrance. [c]

-Penta stood mid-ring and addressed the crowd after letting out a yell. He said last week he heard Ethan Page talking about his Intercontinental Title. He told Ethan to come to the ring and say what he has to say to his face. Ethan came out and took issue with the audacity of Penta to tell him to say something to his face, yet hide under a mask. He said he is part of the greatest country on Earth: Canada. He said he pinned the Intercontinental Champion in the ring last week, which should make him no. 1 contender. He told Penta he might be scared to lose to him again. Penta offered to fight him “right now.” Ethan told him to pump the brakes. He said Penta doesn’t even understand the value of the IC Title. He said it’s a “token of excellence” and every mega-star held it to prove their point. He said he is the next mega-star and that title needs a spotlight it deserves like him. He suggested Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23. Penta held up his IC Title and said he is ready for the war and he’d face him anytime, anywhere.

Rusev interrupted Penta and walked out. He told Ethan, “You amuse me.” He said it doesn’t make sense for Ethan to get a title shot before him because he is the one who bashed Penta’s head on the desk leading to Ethan’s win. When Ethan interrupted, Rusev told him he wasn’t done. Ethan let him continue. He then claimed he said he told Penta backstage that Rusev deserved a shot before him, but then Je’Von Evans barged in and asked, “Why would Rusev get a title shot when he can’t even defeat me?” Evans came out and told Ethan he was “lying with his ugly ass.” He said he didn’t say anything he claimed. He said he didn’t say he couldn’t beat him, “even if that last line true.” He laughed. Ethan shoved hi into Rusev. Penta superkicked Ethan and clotheslined him over the top rope and then flung himself onto him at ringside. Evans the leaped over the top rope and crashed into Rusev. Penta and Evans strutted and struck a pose as they cut to a break. [c]

(2) RUSEV vs. JE’VON EVANS

The match was joined in progress after the break. Cole and Graves noted that Dom defending the AAA Mega Title against Gable later would be the first time that title was ever defended on Raw. Rusev dominated early. Evans went for a dive through the ropes, but Rusev punched him out of mid-air and then fallaway slammed him onto the announce desk. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Rusev caught Evans mid-air with a Uranage leading to a two count. Evans came back with an OG Cutter for a clean win.

WINNER: Evans.

-They showed some Tennessee Volunteers in the crowd.

-A Graves-narrated video package talked about the history of the AAA Mega Title.

-Backstage, Asuka hugged Iyo Sky. She said she was looking for someone to take over her position and she’s so glad it’s her. Sky said even when they fight, they will always be family. She told Asuka, “Good bye.” Asuka kissed her forehead and walked away with her rolling suitcase. Sky took a deep breath.

-Cole said they’d update everyone on what they know about the Asuka situation later. He plugged Sky vs. Sol Ruca was coming up later.

-Brie Bella and Paige made their entrance. [c]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony with Jacob Fatu

Oba Femi Open Challenge

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella & Paige to appear