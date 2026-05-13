FREE PODCAST 5/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Focus Pro Wrestling’s All the Small Things including Kazarian vs. Ariez, Bustah & Brain vs. Post Game, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Focus Pro Wrestling’s All the Small Things, a show which should have kept its focus on booking better finishes, but has a few good matches including Mani Ariez vs. Frankie Kazarian for the Focus Pro Title, Leroy Robinson vs. Terry Yaki in a very fun match, a death match involving a cactus, and more. We also talk about the lawsuit against Triller TV and what GCW Promotor Brett Lauderdale has to say about it. For VIP listeners, we check out a pair of matches with Wrestling Coast to Coast Faves – Bear Bronson vs. Daron Richardson and Ben Bishop vs. WWEID Prospect Mike Cunningham.
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