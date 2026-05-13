People in AEW reportedly pushing to sign New Day, Lashley says he’d like New Day to join Hurt Syndicate

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People within AEW want Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to sign with the company.

There’s a heavy push internally for AEW to sign Woods and Kingston according to a report from Fightful Select. Almost a dozen sources that were asked about Kingston and Woods said they were in favor of them being signed by AEW. Usually when sources are polled about whether or not new talent should be signed, there’s at least one person that says no, but everyone that was spoken to for the story approved of signing both men.

A number of big names in AEW were making a push for the duo to be signed. Kingston and Woods are highly expected to join AEW once their 90 Day No Compete clause expires according to the report.

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AEW wrestler Bobby Lashley recently publicly stated he would be in favor of The New Day signing with AEW. “Man, I tell you what, I think the problem that we have right now is that the Hurt Syndicate is too strong,” said Lashley during an interview on the Danny Ocean Show. “If we bring those guys on there, we’d be just unstoppable. I don’t think there’s any guess game in what’s going to happen next. I think Kofi and Woods, I think they’re just amazing talent and I think that anybody and everybody is going to throw in their money to try to pick those guys up.”

Lashley noted that he wanted to work with Woods and Kingston noting a familiarity with them from his time in WWE.

“Hopefully they come to AEW and if they do, we’ll try to get them if we can because I would love to be able to work with those guys,” said Lashley. “I like those guys. I’ve worked with those guys for years over at the other organization and if they came over here and wanted to be a part of The Hurt Syndicate, it’s game on.”

The entire interview with Lashley follows: