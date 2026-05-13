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FREE PODCAST 5/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Miller discuss the debut of Naraku, Mason Rook’s contract signing, Tatum Paxley & Lizzy Rain vs. Zaria & Nikkita Lyons, more (100 min.)

May 13, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and David Miller discuss the debut of Naraku, Mason Rook’s contract signing, Tatum Paxley & Lizzy Rain vs. Zaria & Nikkita Lyons, BirthRight vs. Sean Legacy & Tate Wilder & E.K. Prosper, Jackson Drake vs. Noam Dar, Kelani Jordan vs. Kendall Grey, and more.

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