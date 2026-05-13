AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026
Where: ASHEVILLE, N.C. AT HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,164 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,577. The arena has a capacity of 7,674 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita – AEW World Championship match
- Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue & Julia Hart & Thekla) vs. The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter) & Hikaru Shida
- Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin
- Orange Cassidy & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay) & Tommaso Ciampa
- Kevin Knight TNT Championship Open Challenge
- Owen Hart Tournament brackets to be announced
- MJF to speak
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/6): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby vs. Knight, Moxley vs. Juice, Carmeon & Shirakawa vs. Shida & Statlander, Moxley-Ospreay
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW suing Triller Group Inc. for nearly $5 million
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