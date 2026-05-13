AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026

Where: ASHEVILLE, N.C. AT HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,164 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,577. The arena has a capacity of 7,674 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita – AEW World Championship match

Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue & Julia Hart & Thekla) vs. The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter) & Hikaru Shida

Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin

Orange Cassidy & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay) & Tommaso Ciampa

Kevin Knight TNT Championship Open Challenge

Owen Hart Tournament brackets to be announced

MJF to speak

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/6): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby vs. Knight, Moxley vs. Juice, Carmeon & Shirakawa vs. Shida & Statlander, Moxley-Ospreay

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW suing Triller Group Inc. for nearly $5 million