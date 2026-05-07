AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/6): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby vs. Knight, Moxley vs. Juice, Carmeon & Shirakawa vs. Shida & Statlander, Moxley-Ospreay

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 6, 2026

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. AT NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone stood in the ring as the show began with a memorial segment honoring Ted Turner. “Before we begin tonight’s program, we want to take a moment to honor a man who changed professional wrestling forever.” Schiavone highlighted Turner’s commitment to professional wrestling by promoting it on TNT and TBS. Schiavone recounted his experiences working at TBS in 1985. Schiavone linked Tony Kahn’s accomplishments directly to Ted Turner.

Sting came out in his face paint as the crowd chanted, “Holy shit.” Tony recounted the shared experiences among Sting, Turner, and Schiavone. “Big Ted,” Sting called him. Sting said it was nice to see a billionaire committed to professional wrestling. “Thank you, Ted.” Sting said that there would be no Sting, Darby Allin, or AEW without Ted Turner.

“We took a blowtorch to this place for 3.5 years,” said Sting. He said it’s great to know Darby Allin will wrestle. He called Darby Allin the greatest tag partner of his life. He thanked another “all-in billionaire,” Tony Kahn. Tony Schiavone highlighted the mansionplate on the TNT and TBS belts.

Condolences were offered, and the 3 hours of programming were dedicated to Turner’s memory. A ten-bell salute followed, and the opening credits played.

-Excalibur introduced the show as Jon Moxley’s music played and he walked out for his match.

(Adams’ Analysis: WCW Wrestling literally saved my life, Sting being a big part of that experience. Truly, my life was saved. So this segment brougt up a lot of deep emotions.)

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. JUICE ROBINSON – AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match

Renee was ringside. “The longest bar fight in history,” she recounted, describing Moxley’s take on this feud. Renee said Juice muttered repeatedly, “I’ve beat Jon Moxley once, I’ll beat Jon Moxley again.” Commentary called this type of match very dangerous for Moxley.

Juice’s music played, and as he walked to the ring, he muttered. A replay video highlighted the feud between the Death Riders and the Bang Bang Gang, including the return of the Gunns on Collision.

The bell rang at 10:45. The crowd chanted for Moxley. Both men traded big blows in the center of the ring, followed by shoulder checks. They locked foreheads, and then Moxley took control. Juice quickly regained control with a left-handed clothesline. Taz highlighted how strange it is to defend against a southpaw. Juice got Mox into the corner, chopped him, threw him into another corner, but Moxley kicked him. Juice got Mox out of the ring, then got him back in. As he got back in, Moxley kicked him to stop his momentum. Moxley started bleeding under his left eye.

After receiving jabs from Juice, Mox rolled ringside. Juice then threw him over the timekeeper’s table, then jumped off it to deliver a double axe handle to a seated Mox. After another back-and-forth sequence, Mox got ringside again, and they cut to commercial. [c]

Returning from commercial, Moxley had Juice in a finger lock, and his head was under Mox’s knee. Battling back and forth, Juice chopped and punched Mox in the corner, then threw him into another one. He delivered a short clothesline, and as he tried to land a cannonball, Mox landed a cutter. Commentary said Juice telegraphed the cannonball too much.

Juice powerbombed Mox after Mox stood atop the turnbuckle and taunted after ten punches. He then landed a cannonball as Justin Roberts announced that 10 minutes had elapsed. Juice then landed a hurricanrana, then a lariat. He pinned Mox, but Mox kicked out at 2. Taz called it a big-time kickout, as he thought Juice had it.

The crowd chanted, “Let’s Go Moxley, let’s go Juice.” Juice controlled Mox with fists and slams, then loaded the Left Hand of God. Mox interrupted his jabbing sequence with a bite, followed by two middle fingers. Juice caught Mox with a left hand, then a diving crossbody. He pinned Mox for 2.

They traded headbutts in the center of the ring, followed by elbow strikes. Mox landed an offensive combo, then Juice attempted a rollup on Mox after luring him into the corner. Mox escaped, then got a rear chokeslam. He landed a piledriver, then a pin, but Juice kicked out at 2. Mox locked a bulldog sleeper on Juice, but Juice got to his feet. Mox dragged him over the top, held the hold, and Juice passed out. Aubrey Edwards called for the bell.

WINNER: Mox in 15 minutes.

(Adams’ Analysis: As a pseduo-face vs. face match, it still worked for me in the storytelling department. Juice put up a great fight, and for a moment thought he could win the match, though not the belt. Alas, Juice fell, and fell he did. Mox continues to shine in this hardened leader role across the company.)

-Commentary highlighted the upcoming matches. [c]

-Excalibur spoke about Will Ospreay’s training with the Death Riders, and a video of a session was played. Daniel Garcia said they didn’t care that Ospreay had just gotten off a flight, but he had to train. Ospreay was doing neck lifts as Pac was on his back. Moxley got on the floor with Ospreay. “Yeah. Cool. Have you ever heard of the concept of deathground? Standing on the ground from which you cannot leave, from which there is no escape, there are no other options, do or die. That’s where you’re at right now, if we don’t get your neck right, if we don’t get this right,” as he pointed to his mind. Mox said Ospreay wasn’t like everybody else. He called him different. He said it would be hard for Ospreay, but that it would be a good option. Pac pushed the cameras away.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, THe Young Bucks, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage) vs. DAX HARWOOD (w/Stokely Hathaway, Cash Wheeler, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero) – Winner Gets a Tag Title or Trios Title shot

Dax was accompanied by Cash Wheeler, Tomoassio Ciampa, RPG Vice, Stokley, and the Dogs. Stokley was dressed like Orange Cassidy.

Orange was accompanied by Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, the Young Bucks, and Cope and Cage.

The bell rang at 36:00. Commentary highlighted the depth of the tag division. Dax and Orange battled quickly in the center of the ring, but Orange slowed the momentum with a side headlock take-down. After trouble in the turnbuckle for Dax, Orange Cassidy landed an Orange Punch, but Excalibur called it a Superman punch. Dax took control ringside after Orange punched the turnbuckle. Ciampa further attacked Orange’s hand as they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Returning, Dax set Orange up for a superplex, but Orange fought him off. As Orange jumped, Dax caught him with a punch. On another turnbuckle, Dax attempted a second superplex. Orange bit his nose and punched Dax to the mat. After a diving DDT, Orange pinned Dax, but Dax kicked out at 2. Dax rolled ringside, but Orange attempted a suicide dive. Dax caught him and slammed his face and hand into the announce table. Dax got Orange back in the ring, then mocked Orange’s Sloth Style kicks and gestures.

Orange engaged his own Sloth Style, then landed a dropkick, followed by a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Stokely distracted Orange, which allowed Dax to take control. David Finlay landed a cheap shot on Orange, and Dax pinned Orange for 2. The ringside teams threatened to fight, which allowed Dax to get his belt into the ring. Paul Turner saw, which allowed Orange to land offense and a kick. Dax then landed a slingshot liger bomb, then pinned Orange for 2.

After a Stundog Millionaire and an Orange Punch, Orange pinned, but Dax kicked out at 2. Dax locked on an armbar to Orange, but Orange converted into a semi-jackknife pin to win the match.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 12:00 to get a shot at the Tag Team belts for the Conglomeration.

The various teams battled inside and outside the ring, but RPG Vice stood in the center of the ring, surrounded by the faces. The faces took turns beating on them.

As the heels left, the faces celebrated in the ring.

(Adams’ Analysis: I was surprised Orange won, as I didn’t anticipate a tag challenge on the horizon. Both men played well to each other’s strengths, and the imposing presence of all the tag teams made for a great sight. Was this necessary, given the abundance of tag teams, however?)

-A video of Rush highlighted his accomplishments. [c]

-After the commercial, a video played of Jericho being interviewed by Renee from last week’s Dynamite, followed by a live interview. She reminded him of the bad events from their last conversation. Jericho said he was “effing” furious. He said it was time to fight, but not backstage. He asked for the mic from Renee and took it out there, “to the people.”

The crowd chanted, “Y2J.” He said he wanted to keep things simple: “This is Charleston. This is AEW Dynamite. And I am Jericho.” He said he “asked, no, demanded” that Ricochet come out and talk.

Ricochet’s music hit, and he came to the ring accompanied by GOA. Ricochet said he tried to do Jericho a favor by telling him to leave. He said the audience was simple-minded. He asked if Jericho had a humiliation kink and said they could do it in “Charleston, North Carolina.” Jericho mouthed “South Carolina” to the camera. Ricochet proposed fighting Jericho in a Stadium Stampede.

Jericho called Ricochet a “stupid son of a bitch” for calling it North Carolina. He accepted the challenge, believing he could find 4 partners to team with him. He said he would take on all of them, even if he had no help. Jericho fought off all three, using the Judas Effect on Ricochet. They regained control, but Jericho was saved by the Hurt Syndicate.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-Backstage, Renee talked to Mina and Harley. Mina offered Harley words of inspiration, then told her to look inside. She tore off her shirt, and Harley was left wearing only a bra! Renee said Harley had to go put something on!

(3) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. “BOUNTY HUNDER” BRYAN KEITH

Okada was out first with Lance Archer and Don Callis, followed by Bryan Keith. Don Callis joined commentary.

The bell rang at 11:07.

Both men locked up in the center of the ring. They traded blows, but Bryan Keith dominated Okada with big kicks to the face. He pinned Okada for 2.

Keith chopped Okada, then dropped a knee, pinning him for 2.

Okada stood Keith atop the turnbuckle, drop-kicked him, and sent Keith ringside. On the mat, Okada spiked Keith with a DDT. They cut to commercial. [c]

Back from the commercial, Keith attempted an exploder suplex, but Okada resisted. Keith landed a knee to Okada, and both men struggled to their feet. Later, ringside, Keith spoked Okada with a DDT. Keith got Okada in the ring, and they traded big boots. Okada landed a neckbreaker and other offense.

Okada landed a vertical drop kick, then attempted the Rainmaker, but Keith countered with a headbutt. Keith dodged another Rainmaker and a dropkick, but Okada converted a Tiger Driver into a backdrop. Keith landed the Tiger Driver, pinning Okada for 2.

Okada landed the Rainmaker to pin Keith for 3.

WINNER: Okada in 11 minutes.

-Okada grabbed a microphone. “I already have the international title, unlike Takeshita. But I want more. I’m coming for the AEW World Title. Bitch.” The crowd cheered.

-A video highlighted Andrade’s recent clashes in AEW and New Japan.

-Backstage, Kevin Knight was with Speedball Mike Bailey. “You are the one we look up to,” said Speedball. Kevin Knight addressed Darby Allin: “You said you’d fight until your body gives out? That’s exactly what will happen tonight.” [c]

-The Opps and Samoa Joe addressed Will Ospreay on camera. “I don’t want to tell you how to think. I want you to think how you’re going to think.” He said Ospreay was destined for greatness and to be world champion. He asked how long he could hold it. He said Hook was filming a movie, brought on by Joe’s connection. He said he would give Anthony Bowens time to shine and an opportunity for Shibata to be himself. He said he would offer his hand again, but that if it wasn’t accepted, he would then offer a fist.

(4) HARLEY CAMERON & MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. HIKARU SHIDA & KRIS STATLANDER

After furious opening action, they cut to commercial. [C]

Back from commercial, Statlander suplexed Shida onto the face of Harley. In the center of the ring, Mina and Shida traded blows.

Mina countered Shida’s blows, and both women tagged out. Harley kicked Stat, then landed a crossbody. A Shining Wizard was landed, followed by a pin for 2. Harley tagged in Mina.

Mina landed a missile dropkick on Stat, then flattered her with a facebuster. As Mina climbed to the top, Statlander ran up and superplexed her, followed by a Falcon Arrow. She pinned Mina for two. Shida interfered but delivered friendly fire. Harley tagged in and took control with a spinning neck breaker. Harley attempted a jackknife pin, and Shiad converted to her own pin. Neither were successful.

Statlander saved Shida, which allowed Shida to land a Falcon Arrow. Shida pinned Harley for 3.

WINNER: Stat and Shida in 11:00.

-Backstage, Swerve said, “Two months ago, I told everybody I was after power.” He said that real power can decide between who eats and who starves. “More power means more fear and more control.” He said he wants all the power. From the most violent to the most dangerous to the most wanted, he will challenge Bandido. [c]

-Renee was backstage with Brody King and Bandido. She asked how he would respond to Swerve’s challenge. “If you want me Swerve, I’m easy to find.” Brody said it was one thing to mess with King, but to mess with his friends means there will be hell to pay.

(5) DARBY ALLIN vs. KEVIN KNIGHT – AEW World Title match

Kevin Knight was out first, followed by Darby Allin. Commentary noted that Knight had picked up the first victory in the feud between Darby and Knight.

The bell rang at 48:00. They locked up in the center of the ring but broke it when neither gained dominance. After an offensive sequence, Darby offered his hand to Knight, but Knight slapped it away.

An impressive chain-wrestling sequence in the center of the ring ended with Knight offering his hand to Darby, but Darby kicked it away. They reset, locked up, and Knight took control with a side headlock. Darby gained control with his own side headlock, but Knight attempted a pin for 2 after leveraging Darby’s shoulders. Commentary said Darby was the first AEW champion to defend three weeks in a row.

A double clothesline took both men to the mat. Knight landed a top-rope hurricanrana, throwing Darby to the ringside, and they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial. Both men were down in the ring as Bryce counted to 10. A late kickout by Knight sent him to the ringside. Darby landed a suicide dive onto Knight, who was thrown into the desk. He hit his head hard. Darby sat him in a chair, then climbed to the top of the turnbuckle. Knight jumped to the apron, chopped Darby, then landed a hurricanrana from the top rope to the floor. Commentary said they felt the impact in the floor.

Knight sat Darby on the announce table, hit him repeatedly, then went into the ring. He landed a top-rope springboard clothesline onto Darby.

Kevin Knight struggled to get onto his feet, but he couldn’t put weight on his left knee. He jumped from the second rope, but Darby caught him and put Knight into the Scorpion Deathlock. Knight got to the ropes, forcing a break. Darby dragged him to the center of the ring, went for a coffin drop, but Knight got his knees up. Commentary said Darby landed on the injured knee hard, which cost Knight.

[OVERRUN]

Darby was in the Tree of Woe, and Knight landed a coast-to-coast dropkick on Darby. Knight landed the UFO splash, but grabbed his knee before pinning. Darby kicked out at 2.9. Darby kicked Knight’s knee, dropping him into a guillotine. Knight broke free, but Darby was able to leverage him into the ropes hard. He hung him over the top rope, then landed a coffin drop. A second allowed Darby to pin Knight for 3.

WINNER: Darby in 16:00.

Sting came down to celebrate with Darby Allin as they cut away.

(Adams’ Analysis: The chain wrestling was precise and crisp, but witout suffering from a feeling of rehersal. It was as natural as such sequences can feel. Darby continues to prove why he has this belt. He can wrestle with the best of them, can fly with the highest of them, and is more dangerous than most! He’s modeling something breathtaking that many didn’t expect. Kevin Knight looked increible as always.)

(Christopher Adams is PWTorch.com’s AEW Dynamite Alt-Perspective writer. You can reach him at cadamsowj@gmail.com or check him out at Binary Star Wrestling on YouTube)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekV_RSSzkaU&t=3s