AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/6): Keller’s report on Darby Allin defending AEW World Title against Kevin Knight, Dax vs. Cassidy, Moxley vs. Juice, Shida & Statlander vs. Shirakawa & Cameron

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 6, 2026

NORTH CHARLESTON , S.C. AT NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,043 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,387. The arena has a capacity of 13,295 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

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Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. “The Jet” Kevin Knight – AEW World Championship match

Dax Harwood vs. Orange Cassidy – Double Jeopardy match

Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa & Harley Cameron – Tag Team match