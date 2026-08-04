FREE PODCAST 8/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Destination Impact: Zac & JB discuss KC Navarro’s promo and involvement with The System, TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament, Mara Sade’s free agent status, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the eighth edition of Destination Impact, Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar run down the big stories coming out of Impact this week, with a focus on a number of developments leading to matches that will fill out the Lockdown PPV card – K.C. Navarro’s agony of defeat promo and subsequent involvement with The System, an update on the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament, Mara Sade’s free agent status and ongoing contract negotiations, the randomly booked TNA World Title match between Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy, and continued critiques of the company’s use of authority figures in TNA. Also, the VIP-exclusive aftershow where JB shares some notes from his in-person experience at AEW Dynamite last week, and the guys share their thoughts on Will Ospreay as the long-term top guy, and gauge the build to the AEW All In PPV.

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