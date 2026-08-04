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NXT PREVIEW (8/4): Announced matches, location, how to watch

August 4, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice – NXT Women’s Championship NXT Underground match
  • Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne – NXT Tag Team Championship match
  • Wren Sinclair vs. Zaria – WWE Women’s Speed Championship match
  • Jaida Parker & Thea Hail vs. Karmen Petrovic & Nikkita Lyons (with Nattie)
  • Keanu Carver vs. E.K. Prosper

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV REPORT (7/28): Miller’s report on Cruz Montana (Santana) speaks, Myles Borne vs. Kam Hendrix for NXT North American Title, Lizzy vs. Izzi, Hill vs. Angels

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana’s big promos, Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels impressing, Keanus Carver’s personality change, the build to NXT Underground

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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