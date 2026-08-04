NXT PREVIEW (8/4): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice – NXT Women’s Championship NXT Underground match
- Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Wren Sinclair vs. Zaria – WWE Women’s Speed Championship match
- Jaida Parker & Thea Hail vs. Karmen Petrovic & Nikkita Lyons (with Nattie)
- Keanu Carver vs. E.K. Prosper
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV REPORT (7/28): Miller’s report on Cruz Montana (Santana) speaks, Myles Borne vs. Kam Hendrix for NXT North American Title, Lizzy vs. Izzi, Hill vs. Angels
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana’s big promos, Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels impressing, Keanus Carver’s personality change, the build to NXT Underground
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