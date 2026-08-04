Brock Lesnar announces retirement from wrestling

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Brock Lesnar announced that he is retiring from wrestling today.

“I’m here today to do this interview, to let the world and everybody know that I am retired and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody,” said Lesnar during an interview on the Aug. 4 edition of The Pat McAfee Show. “Saturday was a very emotional day for me. When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I was like, ‘I can’t do this again,’ so, I was like, ‘I think I’m done.’ But, the business and I still had some fuel in the tank. But Saturday for Brock Lesnar, that’s it. That’s it for me in the squared circle and for everything else too. So, I just wanted to give a shoutout to everybody on this universe that has followed me since I was a little kid all the way ’till Saturday.”

Lesnar said athletes that are currently training and trying to make it in their sport need to focus on hard work to make it. “I was just a farm kid from South Dakota with a big dream and a big heart and a big ass chip on my shoulder, and yeah, I’m just grateful,” said Lesnar. “Grateful to be 49 years old and to have to be able to do what I did in this lifetime. I thank God and everybody that supported me.

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“I want to thank all my coaches, and I want to especially say to the little kids, I was just a farm kid with a bunch of lint in my pockets and I had big dreams and I just worked and I think a lot of people, a lot of people nowadays with social media platform athletes for doing things, but they leave out the hard work and if kids just stay focused on work and putting the time in, good things will happen.”

His last match was last weekend at SummerSlam: Night 1 against Oba Femi on Aug. 1. Lesnar lost to Femi and after the match he called himself the past and referred to Femi as the future. No official announcement about Lesnar’s status was made after his match with Femi, but his speech putting Femi over seemed very much like a goodbye to wrestling fans.

WWE also moved Lesnar’s profile to the alumni section sometime after his match with Femi last weekend. Last night on Raw, WWE aired a tribute video to Lesnar before Lesnar made his retirement official today.