WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/8): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Gunther explaining attack on Cody Rhodes, Stratton vs. James for U.S title, Gingerbread Man funeral

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 8, 2026

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA AT VYSTAR VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 6,704 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 7,877.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show began with a graphic acknowledging the memory of Ted Turner, who passed away yesterday at the age of 87 at his home in Florida. Turner revolutionized the cable industry as a media mogul that founded CNN. To wrestling fans, he will always be remembered as the owner of World Championship Wrestling. He is survived by his five children.

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the viewing audience to Jacksonville as fans they showed the weekly Superstar arrivals including Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Fatal Influence (in a photo shoot), Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga (still referred to as the MFT despite losing two members), Damian Priest, and a room full of “mourners” wearing black for the funeral of The Gingerbread Man, including Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis.

– Jacob Fatu entered to a very positive reaction, 24 hours from his World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Roman Reigns at Backlash. He said that he’d be taking the title tomorrow night and that since they were young everyone saw Roman as the future and Fatu as nothing. He said he wouldn’t fall in line and that everyone is trying to protect Roman. Cue the Usos as Jimmy and Jey walked to the ring (no yeeting) to confront their cousin. Jimmy told Fatu that they weren’t here to change his mind about anything and that they were proud of him for being in the main event at Backlash. He said that part of him is actually rooting for Fatu, while the other part of him is looking out for him because he wasn’t sure if Fatu ever considered what would happen if he lost to Roman.

Jey said that tomorrow night Roman is going to beat Fatu’s ass and that the worst part is that Roman is going to break him down emotionally and physically in front of his family, who will be watching at ringside. Jimmy said that his family will have to acknowledge the Tribal Chief, OTC, Roman Reigns. The Usos put their “ones in the air.” Fatu pushed back and said he can’t lose and that Jey shouldn’t be able to talk since he never beat Roman. Fatu told Jimmy that there wouldn’t be any acknowledgments because this was for his family. Fatu closed by saying the one thing his family would see him become the World Heavyweight Champion and then spit out his typical catchphrases. The crowd was in full support. Fatu said that he was willing to die for his family and that if the Usos even think about interfering tomorrow night that he’d burn the whole family tree down.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a fiery, focused, and controlled promo by Fatu. The Usos came out to show that they don’t believe in Fatu and to raise the stakes by asking Fatu to consider what happens if he loses. It’s been a very quickly set-up match given that they only had 3 weeks to do it, but I think they’ve done an effective job at raising the stakes as much as possible.)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Nick Aldis in the back about Gunther’s (a RAW superstar) unprovoked attack on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes last week. Aldis said the attack was unacceptable and began to say that he was working on something concerning Gunther’s RAW status, but he was interrupted by Ricky Saints. Saints was upset that after going toe-to-toe with Rhodes last week that this week he would be facing “QB4” Matt Cardona. Cardona walked into frame and called him “Rookie” Saints. He said he’d see him in the ring tonight. [c]

– Nick Aldis shook Jacob Fatu’s hand in the parking lot and told him to get some rest for tomorrow night. Fatu walked out of the arena but was met by his friend Royce Keys. Keys told him that failure was never an option for them so he shouldn’t listen to the Usos. They shook hands and Fatu left. Keys kept walking and ran into Solo Sikoa. He said he should beat up Solo right now. Solo said there was room in his family for Keys but time was running out and he needed an answer soon.

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton entered for her title defense and the opening contest of the evening. They showed a clip of Chelsea Green on X where she wished Stratton luck in the match. Green was recovering from a recent operation. The challenger Kiana James, accompanied by Giulia, made her way to the ring.

(1) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. KIANA JAMES (w/Giulia) – United States Championship

The announcers pointed out that Stratton chose to give James the title shot rather than giving Giulia, the former champion, a rematch. Stratton started hot with a gymnastics-propelled clothesline. She tried to shoulder block James off the apron but James dodged and railed Stratton’s leg multiple times into the ringpost as they went to a split screen. [c]

James locked Stratton into a single-leg crab but Stratton reached the ropes to break it up. James kicked her to the floor where Giulia chose to not do anything. James was frustrated by that. Back in the ring, Stratton fired up with clotheslines, a springy back elbow, then a handspring stunner and a basement dropkick. Stratton covered for a nearfall. James fought back with a superkick and a gymnastic-aided kick to the head of her own. James covered for a two-count. James missed a running attack in the corner and went shoulder-first into the post. Stratton got her up into an AA position, prompting Giulia to jump up on the apron. It distracted Stratton so James rolled her up. But it also distracted the referee who was yelling at Giulia and didn’t make the count. James was upset. Stratton knocked Giuila off the apron and hit James with a back elbow, spinning senton and the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton by pinfall in 8:00. Stratton retained the U.S. title.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Stratton looked sharper in this match than she has in several months. It furthered the story that James and Giulia are not on the same page anymore.)

– The mourners for the fallen cookie walked by to give their regards to an open casket. You could see that the Gingerbread costume was in it. Sami Zayn was one of them but wasn’t wearing black. He confronted Aldis (who has really been scooting around the arena tonight), for allowing this ridiculous display to happen. Aldis continued to ask Zayn to have some respect for the proceedings, clearly in an attempt to get under Zayn’s skin. R-Truth put his head on Zayn’s shoulder and gave him a rose. He told Zayn he was sorry for his loss and that he could see the family resemblance. Truth said that the Gingerbread Man talked about him all the time and wouldn’t want him to cry. He told him to be strong. Zayn tried to control his temper. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s hokey as hell. But it’s also being communicated that Aldis is letting it happen because he’s tired of Zayn’s crap over the last few months. I don’t have a problem with it at all. I’m still more disappointed that the cookie is dead because he was over.)

– Cathy Kelley asked Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss for some final thoughts before they take on Fatal Influence. Ripley said she couldn’t wait to remind them of who they are. Flair said they could all get their hands on them together. Ripley asked why they always must have a problem with each other. Bliss mediated as always. Ripley said she’d be fine if Flair is. Flair said she was fine. Bliss considered that to be progress.

– R-Truth told to Damian Priest in the locker room that Sami Zayn was crying over the Gingerbread Man dying. Priest said he mind was on getting payback against Talla Tonga and the MFT tonight. Truth was ready but Priest told him to stay behind since he wasn’t 100% and he knew that the MFT would go after Truth to get to Priest. Truth pushed back and said that they were the Tag Team Champions. Priest said he was proud of that but didn’t want anything to happen to Truth because he wouldn’t be able to trust himself. He asked Truth to trust him and left.

– Talla Tonga entered for the next match. Solo Sikoa was with him. [c]

– Damian Priest came to the ring without his partner R-Truth.

(2) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. TALLA TONGA (w/Solo Sikoa)

Priest wasted no time and charged at Talla before the bell rang. It was somewhat justified since Talla jumped him last week. Priest knocked Talla to the floor then jumped onto him on the floor. He sort of just bounced off a standing Talla and then got in Solo’s face. Priest with a thrust kick but then Talla caught a spin kick attempt and rammed Priest back-first into the ring post. The referee alternated between counting and chastising. Talla slammed Priest onto the announce desk as they went picture-in-picture. [c]

Priest dodged an elbow drop and a corner splash. They traded strikes. Talla missed a big boot and got his foot stuck over the top rope, allowing Priest to start systemically chopping him down. Priest with a spin kick that knocked Talla down. Talla retreated to the floor to regroup but Priest jumped off the steel steps with a double axehandle. He gave Solo a shot for good measure. Priest climbed to the top rope and perched himself. He delivered a flying clothesline and covered for a two-count. Priest pulled down his straps and called for the South of Heaven chokeslam. Tama Tonga ran down from the stage onto the apron, which distracted the always-dumb referee and prompted Solo to get up on the opposite apron. Priest grabbed him by the throat so Solo dropped down with Priest going chin first into the rope. The slingshot effect turned Priest around and into a big Talla discus lariat. Talla covered for a two-count. Good nearfall.

The crowd chanted for Truth and he obliged. Truth ran down but was overcome by Solo and Tama. Priest came to his aid and push Solo into Tama knocking them both down. Priest said he told Truth to stay in the back. Talla attacked him from behind and rolled him into the ring. Talla hit a big chokeslam and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNERS: Talla Tonga via pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The crowd still like Priest & Truth as a sympathetic and likable babyface team. The streamlined MFT seem to be on the same page for now.)

– After the match, the MFT were about to jump Truth and Priest again but Royce Keys came out to even the odds.

[HOUR TWO]

– Danhausen was sitting at a table somewhere in the back of the arena with a sign-up sheet asking people to be his tag team partner at Backlash. There were no names on it. His opponents The Miz and Kit Wilson surrounded Mr. Hausen. He said they weren’t allowed to sign up. Miz pointed out that no one had signed up. Miz threatened to attack him now but Wilson said they were two emotionally mature men that could wait until Backlash. Miz said there would be no match because Danhausen has not friends. He disagreed and name dropped Papa Shango, Curly-man, and “Bob the Gatorade guy.” Wilson showed Danhausen a mirror and said the only person that would team with him was Danhausen. Danhausen said that was a great idea and ran away.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Danhausen being intrigued by Wilson’s suggestion hints that at Backlash his partner will be dressed in Danhausen’s get-up. WWE has done this many times in the past with Doinks and others.)

– Paul Heyman (from RAW) walked into Nick Aldis’s office. [c]

– They showed a funny video of major WWE historical events but had footage spliced in as if the Gingerbread Man was in attendance. For example, they showed Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania 3, then showed Gingerbread wearing a Hulkamania shirt and a foam finger as if he’d been in the crowd. Other events that Gingy was at were Steve Austin being taken away by police, and John Cena winning his first World Championship. Tessitore referred to him as GBM.

– Heyman thanked Aldis for some sort of contract that Aldis prepared. Gunther walked in and shook their hands. Heyman handed Gunther the contract. Aldis scolded Gunther for his reprehensible actions last week but also welcomed him officially to Smackdown. Gunther questioned whether that was how Aldis wanted to talk to his future WWE Champion. Cody Rhodes’s music played and Gunter yelled at Aldis because it was supposed to be Gunther’s time. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes started to walk the ring. Gunther was mad and said, “too bad, I don’t do business like this” and handed the contract back. Gunther left. Heyman said he’d handle it and walked after him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a well done short segment. Aldis thought he had a big star Gunther signed to Smackdown. But the heel Gunther felt shown up by Rhodes taking his time and changed his mind because he was offended. It’s intriguing.)

– Rhodes asked the Jacksonville crowd what they wanted to talk about. As he was about to ask that question the crowd booed. Rhodes assumed that Gunther’s unprovoked attack last week was him saying he was next in line. Rhodes called him out but Heyman came out instead. Heyman had the contract for a match, but Rhodes cut him off. He asked Heyman if he was now an advocate for Gunther. Rhodes said they could just fight right now. Heyman said that the contract was the favor that he owed Gunther. Now the crowd chanted for Rhodes because they are fickle. Heyman said he was an enormous fan of Rhodes and wanted to let him know that there must be a contract when a WWE Championship match was at stake. But after he entered the ring, he clarified that this contract for the title match was for Clash in Italy. The crowd chanted USA, USA because now they are patriotic. Heyman’s favor was setting this up, but if Rhodes wanted the match he’d have to get Gunther’s signature all by himself. Rhodes pointed out that Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and C.M. Punk wanted nothing to do with Heyman anymore, so he questioned whether Heyman was coming to Rhodes because he was out of options? Heyman said that the way he sees it Rhodes is the one running out of options. Heyman finished by saying sooner or later they all need the wise man.

Gunther tried to sneak attack Rhodes, but Rhodes saw it coming and attacked first. Gutner momentarily got him in the sleeper hold but Rhodes escaped. Rhodes started yelling at Rhodes. Gunther kept trying to get up on the apron but Rhodes kept knocking him off. A passionate Rhodes said he wasn’t scared of him and that on Smackdown he’s easy to find, hard to beat.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Sometimes a well-performed segment is still terrible. Heyman’s “favor” amounted to something Gunther could have simply asked for himself from Nick Aldis. And why would Rhodes question whether Heyman is out of options when he is still managing 3 wrestlers on RAW? Really poor writing. The point of Rhodes running out of options sound ominous but doesn’t really make any sense either. Great fire by Rhodes as the end though.)

– Tama Tonga told Solo and Talla in the back that Royce Keys was a problem to be dealt with. Solo disagreed and said he saw Keys as a solution and a perfect fit for the family. Tama still disagreed and said he’d show him what he’s all about. Talla started to go with him but Solo told him to let Tama find out on his own.

– Matt Cardona entered for the next match. [c]

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(3) MATT CARDONA vs. RICKY SAINTS

Wade Barrett pointed out that Matt Cardona’s broken wrist was healed. Tessitore also praised Cardona for standing up to Randy Orton in the lead up to Wrestlemania. Momentum went back and forth in the early going. Cardona hit a flapjack and lined up for the Broski boot. Saints bailed to the floor. Cardona still hit him with a dropkick through the ropes. Saints was upset as they went to a break. [c]

Barrett pointed out that Saints continuing to gloat kept costing him his advantage in the match. Cardona hit the Broski boot and covered for a two-count. Saints rebounded with a face buster of sorts. Cardona with a back body drop but Saint avoided a Rough Ryder attempt by sliding out of the ring. Ryder hit the Rough Ryder moments later and scored a nearfall. Saint hit a Revolution DDT and a Rochambeau for the win.

WINNER: Ricky Saints via pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Saints got the win but he looked far better in defeat last week.)

– Sami Zayn was still at the Gingy viewing. He was telling someone off-screen to recognize what he was dealing with (this absurdity). Zayn said he tried to do everything the right way but then it was all gone They zoomed out and he was talking to a Johnny Gargano who was planking next to him. Zayn got down in his face and asked if Johnny Wrestling was still in there. Gargano momentarily lifted his head. Zayn called for wife Candice LeRae to see, but when she looked Gargano was back to planking. Rey Fenix walked into the viewing and Zayn was upset that Fenix was playing along too. Zayn tried to point it out but Fenix told him this wasn’t the place to do it.

– Brie Bella and Paige were walking down a hallway and inexplicably a ladder fell behind them. Then Danhausen ran by but the champions didn’t know what happened. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Did Danhausen just curse them? That would be strange and unprovoked.)

– A Blake Monroe “Coming Soon” vignette played.

– The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige came to the ring in street clothes. Brie said that they are hard to beat. Paige acknowledge The Judgement Day saying they would stop their “nostalgia tour.” Paige said they were the best they’ve ever been and told the other teams to step up. Fatal Influence came out to talk.

Jacy Jayne said that the champions were in over their head and that they should be worried about them instead of The Judgement Day. Fallon Henley said they were taking over Smackdown which meant taking the tag team titles. Lainey Reid said they wouldn’t stop there and that soon Jacy Jayne would also be the new Women’s Champion. Jayne told the champions to leave because they were about to have a match. That triggered The Irresistible Forces to come out too. They were mad that Fatal Influence was trying to claim they were next in line for a tag title shot. The crowd chanted “Whoop that Trick” to show that they are aware Trick Williams is engaged to Lash Legend in real life. Nia Jax played it off super well by saying they were calling all the other women in the ring “tricks” (a very derogatory term). Jax and Legend attacked the champions with a legdrop and the Lash Extension.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Great improv by Jax.)

– The WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley entered before anyone else had left ringside. Lash Legend got up in her face and towered over Ripley by like eight inches. Ripley went to the ring. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made staggered entrances.

(4) RHEA RIPLEY, CHARLOTTE FLAIR, ALEXA BLISS vs. FATAL INFLUENCE (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid)

Bliss started off against Henley. Bliss dominated early and scored a two-count with a flipping senton. The heels cheated to gain the advantage as Reid tagged in and whipped Jayne into Bliss in the corner. Reid taunted the babyfaces on the apron. Ripley tagged in and overpowered Reid. Jayne ran in and ate a fallaway slam for her trouble. Ripley with a missile dropkick on Reid halfway across the ring and then a somersault onto Jayne and Henley on the floor as they went to a split screen again. [c]

Ripley struggled to tag in Flair but couldn’t quite reach far enough. Reid was talking trash and it gave Ripley the chance to strike her and finally tag in Flair. Flair gave Jayne and Reid a nice table at the Flair Chop house, complete with full course meal. Flair off the top rope with a cross body on Reid and Jayne. Flair gave a Natural Selection to Jayne but she kicked out of the subsequent cover. Flair tagged in Bliss but both got kicked in the face. Jayne rolled up Bliss for a two-count. She hit a neckbreaker and both women were down. Ripley got yanked off the apron by Jade Cargill who hadn’t been seen since Wrestlemania. Because of that Bliss had no one to tag and Jayne hit the Rolling Encore and scored the pin.

WINNERS: Fatal Influence by pinfall in 9:00.

– Post-match, Cargill got in the ring and Fatal Influence gladly left. Cargill told Bliss to get up. Flair rolled back in but Michin and B-Fab immediately pummeled her. Ripley was back in and took out the lackies, but Cargill dropped her with a pump kick. Cargill posed with her foot on Ripley’s chest. Michin and B-Fab took out Flair and Bliss again and the heels stood over the babyfaces.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A good segment that accomplished the following: it got over Fatal Influence with a win over big names, re-established Cargill against Ripley, showed Ripley, Flair, and Bliss all having each other’s back, and transitioned them into a new feud with Cargill & Co.)

– Royce Keys was confronted by The Usos backstage. They said they saw him talking to Jacob Fatu earlier. Jey was upset and told Keys to stay in his lane or risk catching the eyes of The Tribal Chief.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Jey Uso went from being a World Champion back to being Reign’s willing lackey very quickly.)

– Tama Tonga entered for the next match. No one was with him. [c]

– They showed another Gingerbread Man video. This time he was photo-shopped to be at Kurt Angle’s milk-bath, fake-reacting like a lot of podcaster’s to C.M. Punk’s return to WWE, and in the ring when Cody Rhodes was being congratulated after dethroning Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. Funny stuff.

– Royce Keys came to the ring to face Tama.

(5) ROYCE KEYS vs. TAMA TONGA

Keys quickly hit a powerslam. Tama rallied by chop blocking and hitting a clothesline. Tama dodged a running spear attempt on the floor and Keys crashed into the steps. [c]

Tama hit a splash in the corner after some “yay/boo” strikes. He followed up with a snap swinging neckbreaker that resulted in a two-count. Keys began to overpower and sent Tama halfway across the ring with a shoulder tackle. He hit another powerslam and covered for a nearfall. Tama slid out of Key’s clutches and hit a reverse DDT for another two-count. Solo and Talla were now watching at ringside. Keys got angry and clotheslined Tama over the top to the floor, then rolled him back in. Solo held back Talla from interfering. Keys went back in the ring and caught Tama off the ropes. He gave him his big spinebuster finish for the pin and the win. Solo looked disappointed with Tama but looked to extend another gesture to Keys. Keys left.

WINNER: Royce Keys by pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Tama got in more offense than I expected. That’s a good sign for his future. Keys continues to look good.)

– Danhausen had some potions or something in the back. He seemingly pulled one of this own teeth out because he was trying to clone himself. He clapped two times, some ominous music played and the lights went out. He was messing around with some computer equipment. It made a spark shoot out of microwave and suddenly the bunch of lights were flashing on the box that Danhausen came out of for his debut. Danhausen said that in 24 hours he would have his tag partner for Backlash. But then it misfired, Danhausen said “shit” and got back to working on the equipment. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Yes, all that happened. I know… If you didn’t see it, they were going for a “monster being created in a lab” effect. I have bad news for Danhausen though. If it takes 24 hours it will be too late. )

– Shinsuke Nakamura told Tama Tonga in the back that he was disappointed in him. Talla walked up and told Nakamura to stay away from his brother or else he was going to have some problems. Nakamura didn’t seem scared.

– Nick Adlis talked to Trick Williams somewhere in the arena. Trick pretended to be sad about Gingy’s untimely demise. Tessitore said the time had come and there would be “one last gumdrop memory.” People were setting up the ring for the funeral. [c]

– Somber music played as Tessitore said they were about to pay tribute to Gingy’s memory. There was a “Gone Too Soon” sign in the ring next to the casket and some roses. There were also some people in the ring with black gowns on, presumably a choir. The United States Champion Trick Williams made his full entrance as anyone would do to a funeral. He poured some sort of liquid into a chalice and drank it on his way to the ring. Before he entered the ring, Trick poured out the rest of the cup. It appeared to be milk.

Trick asked the audience to bear with him as he hoped to get through this. Somber music played again as Trick narrated a rhyme in memory of Gingy while the choir gave him some backup signing. Trick started to get into it by singing “can somebody tell me, the Gingerbread Man had to die?” The choir sang “Ginger. Bread.” And then they showed another hilarious video of Gingerbread’s “life”. It showed him being first baked into the world, getting engaged, graduating, partying with frat brothers, playing football, and several other hilarious things. He was even water skiing, in space, and at a strip club. Fans were waving their lit-up cell phones. It ended with “In Loving Memory, Gingerbread Man, A Life Well Done.

Trick asked for a moment of silence for his friend. Sami Zayn came out during it and said “enough, are you kidding me?” He said that everyone has been putting up with this all night and it’s ridiculous. He asked if he was losing his mind. Zayn said that television time and closing out Smackdown used to mean something. He said that being the United States Champion used to have prestige. He asked if Trick was trying to make a joke of him. Zayn said that Trick was supposed to be all about his money, so how much did he spend on all this? He also pointed out that the choir was off-key. He said he looked up how much the flowers cost and they were expensive, as was the oak casket. Zayn said he had too much for himself, the show, and the fans to do this because he was a working class hero. The fans booed because Zayn is uppity and the world is upside down.

Zayn reminded Trick of how accomplished he is but acknowledged that he got under his skin. He said that now it’s personal and he’s going to not only take back the U.S. title at Backlash but he’s going to expose him. He feigned like he was going to leave but then clocked Trick. Zayn took the title and rubbed it in Trick’s face saying “this is my life.” Gingy sat up out of the coffin and took off his head. It was Lil Yachty! He attacked Zayn from behind with a candy kane-do stick. Trick hit a Trick Shot and he and Lil Yachty celebrated as Trick held his title in the air.

**Follow me on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ecorbridge22/) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eric.corbridge) and hit me up if you want to chat more WWE or give feedback. I always enjoy talking about wrestling!**