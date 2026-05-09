WWE BACKLASH RESULTS (5/9): Hubbard’s alt perspective report on Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Title, Rollins vs. Breakker, Iyo vs. Asuka, Trick vs. Sami

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE BACKLASH RESULTS

MAY 9, 2026

TAMPA, FLA. AT BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL ARENA

STREAMING LIVE ON ESPN APP (U.S.) AND NETFLIX (INTERNATIONALLY)

REPORT BY DERRICK HUBBARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Kelly Wells and Chris Lansdell review WWE Backlash LIVE on YouTube about an hour after the event ends. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This show will be dropped in podcast format on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/c3iq52p3yk

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE BACKLASH SATURDAY TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

IMPORTANT NOTE – SPECIAL START TIME: 10 ET / 9 CT / 7 PT

[HOUR ONE – SIMULCAST ON ESPN2]

-The show kicked off with an aerial view of daytime Tampa followed by a shot of the arena. Michael Cole narrated a rundown of the card while the wrestlers were shown on-screen making their walk-ups. Jacob Fatu received a mixed reaction when he appeared on the screen. This was followed by a slickly produced Backlash promo video highlighting each match on the card.

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. BRON BREAKKER (w/Paul Heyman)

Rollins came out first, dressed in all black attire complete with a half-face mask. Breakker entered next wearing gear reminiscent of his father’s WCW attire from the latter stages of that promotion.

As the match began, Breakker immediately went for a spear, but Rollins leapfrogged the attempt, sending Breakker crashing into the corner. Rollins followed up with suicide dives on both sides of the ring to seize the early advantage. Breakker recovered quickly, catching Rollins during an attempted axe handle and suplexing him over the top rope to the floor. From there, Breakker slowed the pace with a series of suplexes and grounded Rollins with a chin lock during the heat segment.

Rollins created separation with a belly-to-back suplex, but Breakker quickly cut him off with a sprinting clothesline before delivering three German suplexes in succession. Rollins tried to avoid a superplex, but Breakker connected with an impressive top-rope Frankensteiner. Moments later, Breakker attempted to run through Rollins on the outside, but Rollins countered with a superkick. The two teased a double count-out before both barely returned to the ring at the count of eight.

Rollins began wearing Breakker down before rebounding off the ropes with a big clothesline that finally knocked Breakker off his feet. Breakker caught Rollins’ foot to stop a Stomp attempt and answered with a press slam rib-breaker. Rollins countered a spear attempt with a kick, and after a brief botched exchange, Breakker recovered well by immediately landing a standing moonsault.

Rollins regained momentum by countering a ten-punch spot with a buckle bomb, but Breakker answered with another huge clothesline. Breakker then delivered a clothesline off the apron that sent Rollins crashing into the announce table. Back in the ring, Breakker climbed to the top rope, but Rollins cut him off with a superplex. Breakker shifted momentum once again by hitting a Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

After another Frankensteiner attempt, Rollins flipped out, blasted Breakker with two superkicks, and followed with a Pedigree and a Stomp. However, just as Rollins went for the pinfall, Heyman distracted the referee to break up the count. Rollins grabbed a chair and fought off interference from Theory and Waller before returning to the ring, where he was immediately met with a devastating spear for a believable near fall.

Breakker built up a full head of steam by repeatedly hitting the ropes, but Rollins once again countered with another Pedigree. Rollins climbed to the second rope looking for a super Stomp, but Breakker exploded upward with a mid-air spear. Moments later, Breakker connected with another running spear to secure the emphatic three-count victory.

WINNER: Breaker in 21:00

(Hubbard’s Analysis: This was a really strong opening match that set the right tone from the outset, fully embracing the intensity and aggression expected from a grudge match. The story told throughout was the traditional babyface vs. heel dynamic, with the crowd consistently cheering for Seth Rollins while loudly booing Bron Breakker. The match was structured well, with strong pacing that smoothly shifted between first and fourth gear multiple times throughout the contest. Just as importantly, the wrestlers and producers allowed key moments to breathe instead of rushing from spot to spot. Those pauses between exchanges gave the audience time to react organically and made the bigger moments feel more meaningful. I also did not mind the interference near the back end of the match. While outside involvement can sometimes weaken a finish, in this case it did not taint or discredit Breakker’s victory. The interference functioned more as an obstacle for Rollins rather than a crutch for Breakker, and the decisive spears at the end still made Breakker look dominant. Michael Cole helped reinforce the importance of the win on commentary, framing it as a major statement victory for Breakker rather than a cheap escape.)

(2) SAMI ZAYN vs. TRICK WILLIAMS (w/ Little Yatchy) – Intercontinental Championship match

Sami Zayn came out all smiles, while Trick Williams delivered a promo from Gorilla Position commenting on Sami’s upbeat demeanor. As Trick made his entrance, the crowd loudly chanted, “Whoop That Trick.”

Trick gained the early advantage with a leaping clothesline before repeatedly chopping and booting Sami down in the corner. Sami bailed to the outside to regroup and quickly shifted momentum by sending Trick into the steel steps. Back inside the ring, Sami unloaded with aggressive strikes to a chorus of boos and scattered “Sami sucks” chants from the crowd.

Trick regained control with a breakdance kick and a jumping neckbreaker. After a side kick, he looked to set up the Book End, but Sami escaped and was met with a pump kick from Trick. A Trick Shot attempt was countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb setup, though Trick avoided it and answered with a Book End for a near fall. Sami then regained momentum with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb and set up for the Helluva Kick, but Trick cut him off with a kick of his own. Moments later, Sami finally connected with the Blue Thunder Bomb for another close two-count.

Following a leapfrog exchange, Sami faked a knee injury, allowing him to steal a near fall with a small package. Lil Yachty complained to the referee about the tactics, creating a distraction that allowed Sami to strike Trick with a kendo stick for another false finish. Sami followed up by repeatedly stomping Trick’s head while the crowd showered him with boos.

As the referee checked on Trick, Lil Yachty got involved by hitting Sami with the kendo stick. Trick capitalized with a Cyclone Boot for a believable near fall. A frustrated Sami then attacked Lil Yachty at ringside. Trick attempted to defend his friend, but Sami cut him off with a DDT onto the steel. Instead of pressing his advantage, however, Sami continued attacking Yachty and blasted him with a running Helluva Kick to the back of the head.

Sami then measured Trick for one final Helluva Kick, but Trick avoided the move, rebounded off the ropes, and connected with the Trick Shot to score the three-count victory.

WINNER: Trick in 13:00 to retain the U.S. Title

(Hubbard’s Analysis: This was another strong match built around a classic babyface vs. heel dynamic. Sami’s heel work stood out in particular. The aggression he displayed toward both Trick and Lil Yachty, combined with the way he acknowledged and played off the crowd’s chants and boos, added a great layer of personality to the performance. He came across as increasingly unhinged and desperate as the match progressed. As for Trick, he played his role effectively. His offense looked crisp, his confidence carried through in his mannerisms and timing, and the pacing of the match stayed sharp throughout. Together, the two told a very coherent story that kept the crowd engaged from start to finish.)

(3) MIZ & KIT WILSON vs. DANHAUSEN & MINIHAUSEN

The Miz and Kit Wilson came out together. A zany video package recapped the feud before Danhausen made his entrance in the “Danhausenmobile,” complete with a clone machine positioned on the stage.

The mystery partner was revealed to be “Minihausen,” which received little to no reaction from the live crowd. Early in the match, Minihausen surprised the heels with a springboard headbutt and a pair of headscissors that sent Miz and Wilson to the floor. Minihausen then launched himself off Danhausen’s shoulders with a crossbody to the outside.

Miz and Kit Wilson eventually cut Minihausen off and used power offense to establish control. They taunted Minihausen throughout the heat segment, drawing some boos from the audience, though not an overwhelming amount. Minihausen eventually avoided a shoulder charge in the corner, sending Wilson crashing into the ring post. He followed up with a moonsault, allowing him to make the hot tag to Danhausen.

The crowd came alive for the hot tag sequence as Danhausen unloaded with a Manhattan Drop, a Northern Lights Suplex, and corner-to-corner clotheslines. Danhausen stopped to catch his breath and then hulked up to regain his wind. He followed up with a satellite DDT on Miz for a near fall.

As Danhausen set up for his running boot, Kit Wilson jumped in front of Miz to save his partner and mentor. Minihausen responded with a Frankensteiner that sent Wilson to the outside, followed by a suicide dive. Wilson then backed away from Minihausen before sucker-kicking him and throwing him back into the clone box.

The clone machine activated, and when the box reopened, multiple Minihausens emerged and attacked Wilson. As Minihausen threatened to place a curse on him, Wilson held up a mirror to “reverse” the curse. Miz then hit Minihausen with the Skull Crushing Finale, but Danhausen broke up the pin to keep the match alive.

Danhausen attempted to use a fire extinguisher, but because of his own “curse,” it malfunctioned and sprayed both himself and Wilson in the face. Back in the ring, Danhausen recovered, connected with the running boot, and scored the three-count victory.

WINNERS: Danhausen and Minihausen in 11 minutes

(Hubbard’s. Analysis: Some of the action was amusing, but overall the match overstayed its welcome and ultimately fell victim to trying to tell too many jokes while also attempting to maintain some semblance of serious in-ring action. The constant shift between comedy and traditional wrestling made the tone feel uneven at times. Had the match been shorter and trimmed down by two or three of the gag-heavy spots, it likely would have been far more effective. Several of the comedy sequences landed initially, but the repeated escalation into clone-machine antics and curse reversals caused the novelty to wear thin before the finish. The crowd was engaged but not enthused. Kit and Miz deserve credit for their effort.)