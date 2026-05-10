FREE PODCAST 5/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – A breakdown of WWE roster cuts, Story Time with Bruce, Ryback’s call for equal pay, a post-show after a wild episode of Raw, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to a pair of back to back PWTorch Livecasts from ten years ago.

First, the May 6, 2016 episode with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast wrap up the week in wrestling with live calls and emails covering hot topics, including eight WWE roster cuts announced Friday morning and afternoon.

Then the May 9, 2016 episode with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosts the Raw post-game show with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill at the top of the show, then live calls and emails breaking down that night’s wild episode of Raw.

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