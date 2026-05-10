TNA IMPACT FEUD TRACKER: Eric Young vs. EC3, Ariana Grace vs. Lee Ying Lee, The Hardys vs. The Righteous, AJ Francis vs. KC Navaro

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INTRO

We’ve got a quick turnaround for the TNA Impact Feud Tracker this week. I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the PWTorch team, and many thanks to anyone who joins me on this journey!

ERIC YOUNG vs. ETHAN CARTER III

Recent Happenings:

In the aftermath of Ethan Carter’s return to TNA by attacking Eric Young, the build seemed to focus more on Young. EY entered first to open the show. ECIII followed him with a good fan response. The match was set for hardcore rules, which I’m not positive was made apparent by the broadcast last week, but it made for a concise wild brawl, if not a bit over-reliant on weapons spots. Following a series of legal low-blows, Young delivered a dangerous piledriver to the floor, through a table, to Carter, which led to the victory for Young, after another piledriver in the ring.

Analysis:

Calling back to last week’s Tracker, I was a big fan of the gritty promo by Eric Young building to this match, but I was surprised there was no response by ECIII. That seems to make a little more sense now with Young getting the victory. I thought the match was decent, but I think pushing ECIII and giving him the win here would have been the call for me. I’m not privy to contract details, but this would seem to imply ECIII may not be on a long-term deal. Carter got good responses from the crowd, and the piledriver spot was pretty insane.

Grade: C+

ARIANA GRACE (c) vs. LEI YING LEE

Recent Happenings:

Ariana Grace has a lot going on. She is feuding with Lei Ying Lee, Indi Hartwell, Elayna Black, Ash by Elegance, and her father, Santino Marella. In a backstage interview, being accompanied by Stacks, Grace displayed some nervousness about having to “prove herself,” while Stacks was tasked with concocting a plan of action for Grace to retain her title. If things looked dire for Grace last week, this week’s parade of challengers for the Knockout’s Title proposed a number of directions for the future of the division.

Analysis:

Another PWTorch favorite, the parade of challengers, is always a bit sigh-inducing, but I think this segment gave us a look into the future of the Knockouts Championship, for better or worse. I thought Elayna Black was the standout performer in the segment. I think I would have preferred Black signal her intentions to chase the title and be done with it, but alas.

Grade: C

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THE SYSTEM vs. EVERYONE?

K.C. Navarro & Nic Nemeth vs. The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c)

and

The System (Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander) vs. Leon Slater & Moose

Recent Happenings:

There are several feuds happening between The System and their enemies. In a backstage group promo, the System declared their intentions to take control of TNA, starting by successfully defending the TNA Tag Titles against the unlikely duo of Nemeth & Navarro (that has a good ring to it, honestly). That backstage promo also highlighted the ongoing feud between Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater as well as the struggle between Moose and the System.

The second match of this week’s Impact broadcast was the aforementioned tag title defense by the System against KC Navarro & Nic Nemeth. The match was pretty short, with a healthy dose of outside interference by The System. Nemeth would take himself out of the match with a dive to the ringside area, and following further interference by Alisha Edwards, Bear Bronson would secure the victory over KC Navarro. After the match, Eddie Edwards called out Leon Slater & Moose for their scheduled tag match.

The tag match of System vs. Moose & Slater was a canvas to continue the build to the rubber match between Cedric Alexander & X-Division champion Leon Slater, taking place on next week’s episode of Impact. I remember when Slater defeated Moose for the X-Division Title nearly a year ago, and they make a good tag team. Like the preceding match, this System match also featured interference by Alisha Edwards. After the System beat down Slater for several minutes, Moose made the hot tag, which led to a breakdown in the tag match rules. Moose would get the win for his team with a leverage pin.

Analysis:

I liked this match quite a bit more than the System vs. Navarro & Nemeth tag match. They were given more time to fill, which made for a more fulfilling match. The TNA fans love Leon Slater, and Moose is a fan favorite as well. Although Slater is X-Division Champion, and is defending the title against Cedric Alexander next week, I really like the Moose/Slater pairing. Unfortunately, I feel the tag titles could be in a much better place. They are doing a good job building the anticipation for the Slater-Alexander match, though.

Grade: C+

TNA IMPACT INJURY REPORT

Recent Happenings:

This week, the report led off with footage from earlier in the night of both Eric Young and Ethan Carter III being under evaluation for injuries sustained during their hardcore match. Elijah and Frankie Kazarian are also not cleared after their Walk With Elijah match from last week. The injury update cleared Lei Ying Lee and Ariana Grace for their Knockout’s Championship match later in the night.

Analysis:

Last week, the Injury Report was one of the standout segments for me. I know that sounds ridiculous, but in a world of pro wrestling where authentic sports-feel is not often prioritized, this is a simple way to present it in a weekly product. I am curious if TNA has used the Injury Report for wrestlers nursing legitimate issues.

Grade: B

A BROKEN WARNING – THE HARDYS vs. THE RIGHTEOUS

Recent Happenings:

The Broken Brilliance of Matt Hardy returned to the Impact Zone last week to assist his brother, Jeff, against Vincent of the Righteous. On this week’s broadcast, the brothers Hardy appeared in a prerecorded vignette which featured images of The Righteous and teased the return of Jeff Hardy’s alter-ego, Brother Nero.

Analysis:

The vignette was well done. I am a fan of the build to the eventual tag match. I do believe the TNA Tag Titles would be more interesting if they were in play here as part of the feud.

Grade: B+

WHAT’S NEXT FOR MIKE SANTANA, TNA WORLD CHAMPION?

Recent Happenings:

Santana successfully defended the TNA Title against Rich Swann two weeks prior. He entered the Impact Zone this week to cut another TNA banner-waving promo. Santana opened the floor for anyone to challenge him for the title. Heel Authority figure Daria Rae appeared and cancelled Santana’s proposed open-challenge, and announced a No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal next week to determine the next challenger for the TNA Championship. Santana told her to line them up.

Analysis:

Santana is hitting his stride as TNA Champion. I certainly believe his reign should have been uninterrupted with the loss to Kazarian several months ago, before re-capturing it. He is a clear fan favorite, and he consistently makes the most of his opportunities on the mic. Daria’s heel authority character gets some heat with fans, but she is often struggling with Santino and some mysterious higher entity that she constantly is talking to on the phone. Overall, a good segment to keep Santana hot going into the next title defense. With no obvious contenders standing out, a battle royal to decide the next challenger makes sense here.

Grade: B

A.J. FRANCIS vs. K.C. NAVARRO

Recent Happenings:

AJ Francis is ready to go after KC Navarro last week. Francis cut an intense promo backstage, hitting the highlights of the feud between him and Navarro. Francis claimed that it was TNA management that forced First Class to accept Navarro as a member, only to have Navarro turn on First Class when he returned from a knee injury. Navarro gave his own response in a backstage segment to continue the build of the street fight match coming up next week.

Analysis:

Both wrestlers gave good performances in their promos. This is the first singles feud I have been keyed into for KC Navarro, and his fire is intriguing. Francis is a strong character, as well. I really enjoyed giving both wrestlers some time to build the match. The Navarro-Francis match will be on next week’s edition of Impact.

Grade: B+

TNA KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

LEI YING LEE vs. ARIANA GRACE (c) (w/Stacks)

Recent Happenings:

As we covered earlier in this week’s Feud Tracker, Ariana Grace, the defending Knockouts Champion, is feuding with what feels like every wrestler in the Knockouts Division (and her own father, for some reason). Tom Hannifan called Ariana Grace the “disgrace of the Knockouts Division” as she and Stacks entered the ring. Lei Ying Lee was given a pep-talk by Tommy Dreamer last week, and Lee displayed some emotion in her facial expressions as she made her entrance.

Mid-way through the match, a backstage camera showed Xia Brookside who recently turned on Lei Ying Lee and was banned from ringside by Santino. Stack tried to save Grace by putting her foot on the rope late in the match, but he was caught by the referee and thrown out of the ringside area. Shortly after, Lee hit a blockbuster-style neckbreaker to become TNA Knockout’s Champion for the second time.

Analysis:

Heading into this main event match, I had a feeling that Ariana Grace’s title reign would come to an end soon. They were given plenty of time to have a good match and they delivered pretty well. This show, in general, was over-reliant on heel interference in the matches, but this week’s episode of Impact had more wrestling, so it’s a trade off. Overall, I thought the two had a good match, and I think putting the title on Lee is a step in the right direction for the credibility of the Knockout’s Championship.

Grade: B-

MOOSE ATTACKED AS SHOW CLOSES

Analysis:

After the victory celebration for Lei Ying Lee, cameras cut backstage where Moose had been beaten down and left unconscious as the show ended. I think we are likely meant to believe that this was The System, and it very well could be. Closing the show on this angle makes me think it could be a new foe for Moose, though.

See you next week!