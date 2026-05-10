AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (5/7): Speedball vs. AR Fox channels WCW Cruiserweight energy, Hayter rebuilds momentum, Rush dominates in another squash

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

1. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY AND AR FOX CHANNEL WCW CRUISERWEIGHT ENERGY

“Speedball” Mike Bailey now routinely delivers strong TV matches, showing his growing value.

His match with AR Fox felt akin to an old-school WCW Cruiserweight Division showcase — fast-paced, athletic, and designed to immediately pull the audience into the show. More importantly, the pacing never felt excessive. Speedball and Fox kept everything sharp and purposeful throughout.

Speedball’s striking is among the best, and AR Fox excels with his smooth, unpredictable offense.

What continues to stand out most about Speedball is how naturally he connects with crowds despite not being presented as an overly complicated character. Fans immediately understand who he is and what he brings to the table.

2. JAMIE HAYTER REBUILDS MOMENTUM

Jamie Hayter defeating Skye Blue may not have been the flashiest match on paper, but it accomplished exactly what it needed to.

Hayter still carries herself like someone AEW views as a top-tier player in the women’s division. There’s a physicality and confidence to everything she does that immediately separates her from most of the roster. Even her basic offense feels impactful because of the intensity she brings.

Skye Blue also deserves credit for continuing to improve in these spots. Her timing and selling looked sharper here, and she’s becoming more comfortable working underneath against stronger opponents.

AEW needs Hayter to feel important, as the division lacks consistent upper-tier babyfaces. Matches like this help rebuild her momentum.

3. RUSH DOMINATES IN ANOTHER SQUASH

Rush demolished Manny Lo in under a minute—short, violent, and effective.

Not every match on a wrestling show needs to be a 15-minute back-and-forth contest. Squash matches still serve an important role on wrestling cards when used correctly. They help with pacing, create variety across a show, and most importantly, establish certain wrestlers as dangerous forces rather than just “guys having matches.”

Rush is especially effective in this role because his entire presentation feels built around violence and unpredictability. His offense looks painful, his demeanor feels authentic, and once the bell rings, there’s an intensity to him that immediately grabs attention.

When AEW keeps Rush destructive, he feels important. This segment established dominance and kept the show moving.

4. COLLISION’S PARTY-MATCH STYLE DELIVERS

The ten-man tag with Bang Bang Gang, The Young Bucks, Death Riders, and The Dogs worked well because everyone understood their role.

The Young Bucks’ arrogance and flash mixed well with Bang Bang Gang’s unpredictability, while the other team brought a nastier, more violent edge. This contrast kept the match dynamic, not just another spot-heavy sprint.

Ace Austin fit seamlessly into this environment and continues to stand out anytime he’s given meaningful television time. Meanwhile, the Young Bucks looked more energized here than they have in quite some time. The match played directly into their strengths without overstaying its welcome.

AEW also did a strong job presenting Death Riders and The Dogs as dangerous even in defeat. David Finlay and Clark Connors added an unpredictability that helped the match feel rough around the edges in the best way possible.

Most importantly, the crowd stayed invested throughout. In matches with this many moving parts, that’s not always easy to accomplish.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

1. THE WOMEN’S DIVISION STILL NEEDS MORE PROMO TIME

Hayter vs. Skye Blue delivered, but the division still needs more character-driven promos outside of the title scene.

AEW’s women’s matches are more consistent, but more backstage interactions and promos are needed for deeper audience investment.

FINAL THOUGHTS

This episode felt like a reminder of what Collision does best: Strong in-ring wrestling, fast pacing, and a variety of match structures that keep the show moving effortlessly.

When Collision leans into energized crowds, strong wrestling, and clearly defined character presentation like this, it remains one of the easiest weekly wrestling shows to watch.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 4

MISSES: 1

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 1986, World Class Championship Wrestling presented the “David Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions” in front of more than 32,000 fans inside Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas.

In one of the most emotional moments in territorial wrestling history, Kerry Von Erich defeated Ric Flair to capture the NWA World Heavyweight Championship — the only world title reign of his career.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the weekly Collision Café podcast I host with PWTorch’s Taylor Halley, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.

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