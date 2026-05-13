Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. says he talked to Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon about excessive ads during PLEs

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Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr, who is a big WWE fan, says that he told Triple H and Stephanie McMahon that the excessive amount of ads on WWE PLE’s on ESPN are a big issue with the current product.

Jackson says he told them about the issue with the ads when he appeared on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast in January. “I told this to Triple H and Stephanie when I did Stephanie’s show,” Jackson said during an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show today. “I told them, the ads and the timing of them are horrendous. This was like five, six months ago or something crazy like that when I went to do Stephanie McMahon’s pod.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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“Afterwards, because I did it at WWE headquarters, Triple H comes down, we’re all talking and I brought up my transgressions and I was like, ‘Dude, the ads are crazy. Like, it’s almost unwatchable.’ And, like, they know. It’s just about, they’re working on placement of them maybe.”

Jackson said there were certain times where WWE should not be advertising things during a PLE. “I get it, Roman Reigns’ entrance is seven minutes long, but that doesn’t mean that’s the time to throw the ads in.” said Jackson. “I should not — there should never be a moment where I miss Iyo Sky’s entrance because ‘we are back from commercial break.’ It’s a level of respect for them. It’s fine in the middle of a match, but at least picture-in-picture me.”

The entire interview with Jackson follows: