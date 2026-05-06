NJPW WRESTLING DONTAKU (5/4) – Radican’s results & analysis of Jr. Tag Title match, Goto & Hashi & Oleg vs. United Empire, Callum Newman vs. Shingo Takagi main event, more

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NJPW WRESTLING DONTAKU

MAY 5, 2026

FUKUOKA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Announcers: Chris Charlton, Walker Stewart, Gino Gambino

PRE-SHOW

(a) Masatora Yasuda defeated Taisei Nakahara

MAIN CARD

(1) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. CHASE OWENS – NJPW World TV Championship match

Typical House of Torture match with loads of interference. Multiple faces including Shota Umino came out to help Takeshita. Takeshita pinned Owens after two powerdrive knees and then Raging Fire.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita at 11:32 to retain the NJPW World TV Championship.

A video played after the match. When the lights came on, a man in a mask was standing behind Takeshita. He wiped Takeshita out and then took off his mask to reveal that it was the returning Sanada.

(Radican’s Analysis: It was cool to see the babyfaces help the outsider, Takeshita, during his match. Hopefully angles like this help Takeshita acceptance from fans that see him as an outsider.)

(2) UNBOUND COMPANY (Daiki Nagai & Gedo) vs. RYSUKUE TAGUCHI & TATSUYA MATSUMOTO

Nagai pinned Matsumoto with a diving headbutt.

WINNERS: Gedo & Nagai at 6:50.

(3) THE KNOCKOUT BROTHERS (Oskar & Yuto-Ice) beat SHOTA UMINO & TOMOAKI HONMA – non-title match

Oskar submitted Honma with the Nightmare Sleeper.

WINNERS: The Knockout Brothers at 9:01.

(4) AARON WOLF & TORU YANO & TIGER MASK & YOH & MASTER WATO vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & Don Fale & Douki & Sho & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

This was a typical HOT match with loads of interference. Wolf managed to hold strong and pinned Takahashi with the Angle Slam.

WINNERS: Wolf & Yano & Tiger Mask & Yoh & Master Wato at 10:02.

(5) TAICHI & YUYA UEMURA vs. TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa)

Taichi pinned Jackson after Black Mephisto.

WINNERS: Taichi & Yuya Uemura at 13:49.

After the match, Taichi proposed that he team with Uemura to face Zack Sabre Jr. and Oiwa.

(6) UNBOUND COMPANY (Drilla Moloney & Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori & Yota Tsuji) vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Francesco Akira & Jake Lee & Jakob Austin Young & Zane Jay)

Tsuji pinned Jay with a Boston Crab.

WINNERS: Unbound Company at 8:25.

(7) HIROOKI GOTO & YOSHI-HASHI & BOLTIN OLEG vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Will Ospreay & Henare & Great-O-Khan – NEVER Six Man Oepnweight Tag Team Championship match

Both teams went at it right away. The action was quickly spilled to the floor with all six men going at it on the outside. Henare and Oleg had a great exchange that ended with Henare hitting a sit-out slam for a two count. Ospreay went for a Hidden Blade on Ospreay, but Oleg caught him and tossed him like a rag doll into the corner.

The action broke down. Ospreay went for an Os-cutter on Goto, but Oleg pushed him out of the way, caught Ospreay, and hit a Kamikaze. That was insane! Henare then took Oleg to the floor and whipped him into the guardrail several times. He then kicked him over the guardrail and they were both down.

Goto and Ospreay went at it up top and Goto hit a code red off the turnbuckles on Ospreay for a nearfall. O-Khan got isolated by Bishimon. He got some help, but then Bishkek and Oleg isolated O-khan, but Henare broke up a pin attempt at the very last second. Bishimon then held up Henare to a big dropkick from Oleg. They went for a triple team on O-Khan, but Ospreay cut off Oleg with a Hidden Blade to prevent it!

Ospreay wiped out Goto and Oleg with a skytwister press from the top to the floor! Hashi turned a gore attempt from Henare into a DDT! United Empire isolated Hashi late. Henare and O-Khan held him up go a double powerbomb/Hidden Blade combination for the win. That was just an awesome six man tag match full of action and cool moves from start to finish.

WINNERS: United Empire at 24:06 to become the new NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions. (****1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: That was just an awesome six man tag match full of action and cool moves from start to finish. They did some great sequences where people got isolated and took a series of triple team moves only to be saved that fired up the crowd. This division has been such a dud with House of Torture involved. The titles don’t mean anything, but maybe they could if the matches were more like this one with two cohesive units going at it back and forth.)

O-Khan cut a promo after the match. They bragged about their win. They said they were going for the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championshio next. He called out the Knockout Brothers and they came down to the ring. Henare told ice he didn’t care what he was going to say. Ice said they can get high together and make some money. He said everyone here wants to get that pro wrestling high.

He said if they’re into making money and getting high, they could challenge them. It looks like it will be Henare & O-Khan to challenge for the tag titles, as Ospreay took a seat in the background during the promo exchange.

(8) TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) vs. EL DESPERADO & MÍSTICO – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Neither team could get a sustained advantage during the early going. Mistico went at it alone against TMDK and took out Fujita. He then hit a nice springboard splash on Eagles for a 2 count. The fans fired up with Mistico in control. Eagles fired back and hit a clothesline from behind on Mistico and both men were down.

The action broke down later with all four men in the ring. Eagles freed Fujita from a stretch muffler and went after Mistico. Fujita hit a walk rope dive to the floor on Desperado. Mistico and Eagles then hit dives to the floor. The fans fired up with TMDK in control.

They hit a Sweet Buster on Desperado for a nearfall with Mistico still down on the outside. Desperado capped a big sequence a short time later as he wiped out Fujita with a dive through the ropes and everyone was down on the outside. Fujita ended up back in the ring with Desperado. They went up top and Fujita shoved Desperado to the mat. Mistico cut him off up top with a series of kicks from the mat. Mistico then climbed the turnbuckles and hit an avalanche Spanish Fly and both men were down.

Desperado and Mistico went at it a short time later and Desperado hit a spear and everyone was down once again. Fujita cracked Desperado with a pair of big headbutts. That was terrible. Mistico and Desperado got tandem submissions. Fujita and Eagles ended up tapping out at the same time. Desperado’s Numero Dos on Fujita ended up being the submission that counted.

WINNERS: El Desperado & MIstico at 20:07 to become the new IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a very good tag match. There were spots that were slow, but overall the action flowed well from start to finish. It’s hard to care about who wins in this division and this match didn’t have much of a storyline going. There wasn’t much of one told during the match either. That being said, the action was really good from start to finish. The tag titles bouncing around sure don’t do the division any favors.)

(9) CALLUM NEWMAN vs SHINGO TAKAGI – IWGP Hvt. Championship match

The pace was quick during the early going. Newman went for an Os-cutter, but Takagi blocked. Takagi hit a dragon screw a short time later. Newman went to the floor to stall. He rolled in and back out of the ring, but this time Takagi chased him and tossed him back into the ring. Newman tried to surprise him by charging off the ropes, but Takagi grounded him with a shoulder tackle.

Newman fired back with a knee to Takagi’s mid-section that the announcers said was taught to him by Jake Lee. Newman set Takagi up in a chair in the crowd and nailed him with a huge running dropkick. One young female fan was about to vacate the area, but Newman told her to stay and sit with him. He sat down next to the fan and Takagi ran over and punched him right in the face.

The announcers mentioned Takagi’s wife was sitting in the front row. Newman blocked a punch and took Takagi down and began working over his ribs again. Takagi sent Newman to the floor, but was slow due to the damage to his midsection. Newman cut him off on the floor and set up for a dive. He tried to get the fans to clap in support. He went for a flip dive and landed on his feet when he missed. Takagi ran into the ring and hit a flip dive that sent Newman’s head crashing into the entrance ramp. WOW!

Takagi hit punches and chops in the corner. He then began just punching Newman with lefts and rights. He finished the sequence off with Twist & Shout. Newman tried to surprise him with a sliding dropkick, but Takagi got out of the way. They battled up top a short time later. Newman sent him to the mat, but Takagi managed to toss him off the top back down to the mat. Takagi missed a sliding bomber and Newman nailed him with a trio of kicks capped by one to the ribs.

They battled over to the timekeeper table. Newman cleared the table and eventually slammed Takagi through it with a side slam. Newman went for Made in Essex, but Takagi blocked it. He then went for Prince’s Curse, but Takagi blocked that as well. They began trading blows and Newman told Takagi to bring it. Both men traded suplexes. Takagi hit a German and Newman stood up to deliver a Hidden Blade, but instead he collapsed. Wow! What a sequence.

The 20 minute mark came and went with both men down on the mat regrouping from the prior big sequence. They had another big sequence. Newman teased an Os-Cutter, but instead he did a misdirection and Takagi took a clothesline, but got right back up and hit one of his own. Both men pulled at each other’s hair after Takagi went for Made in Japan. Newman flipped out of a DDT and went for an Os-Cutter, but Shingo caught him with an ace crusher.

Takagi hit a double underhook brainbuster for a nearfall. Takagi set up for a Pumping Bomber, but Newman collapsed. Takagi went for a cover, but Newman was already in the ropes. The ref checked on Newman to be sure he wasn’t out. Newman got to his knees and spit at Takagi. He suddenly hit a body shot and then hit an Os-Cutter for a nearfall. Newman ended up hurting his leg on the landing of the Os-Cutter.

Newman went for a double stomp and his leg buckled underneath him. Newman screamed in pain and sold his knee. Newman tried to get up, but collapsed. Newman ended up grabbing the ref and he shoved him to the floor. A bunch of wrestlers ran into the ring. Jake Lee ran into the ring and went after Takagi, but Tsuji made the save. Newman then nailed Tsuji with a kick. He hit Excalibur on Takagi for a near fall. Newman then hit Made in Essex for another nearfall. Newman then hit Prince’s Curse, but Takagi kicked out again and the fans popped big. WOW! The fans started chanting for Takagi.

Newman hit some light strikes to Takagi’s head. He then hit a big kick to Takagi’s back and he fired up. Takagi told Newman to bring it and got to his feet. Newman hit a big kick, but Takagi rolled through and hit a clothesline. Newman hit a kick to Takagi’s ribs. Newman kissed his crown tattoo, but Takagi cut him off with a clothesline. Takagi blocked a low blow attempt. He hit Made in Japan. He lifted up Newman and hit a second Made in Japan for a nearfall! WOW! Takagi got a running start and hit a Pumping Bomber. He hit a Burning Dragon, but Newman kicked out! This is CRAZY.

Will Ospreay came down to ringside to encourage Newman after the 30 minute mark passed. Newman hit some strikes, but he had nothing behind them. Takagi fired back with some forearms. Newman fired back with a hard headbutt of his own. He then cut Newman off with a headbutt. Takagi hit a big punch and Newman collapsed to the mat. Osprey tried to encourage Newman. Takagi grabbed the official to pull him away from Ospreay while he had Newman on his shoulders. The ref ended up getting shoved when Newman got free and he hit a low blow and Prince’s Curse, but Takagi kicked out!

Newman told Ospreay to clear out of the ringside area. Tsuji was also at ringside. Newman hit Kiss the Crown. Newman then popped Takagi up into the air and punted him right in the ribs. Newman lifted Takagi up, but he countered a Made in Essex attempt. Takagi hit a poison rana after a back and forth exchange. The fans fired up and Takagi hit a huge clothesline for a nearfall right before the 35 minute mark. Newman shoved the ref into Takagi and hit him with a low blow. Newman then hit Make Way for the win.

WINNER: Callum Newman at 35:20 to retain the IWGP Hvt. Championship. (****3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a tremendous match from start to finish. Newman went after Takagi’s ribs the entire match, but he could not put him away. The level of work in this match with the counters and fighting spirit was incredible. They built up to some incredible near falls late and it seemed like Newman simply would not be able to put away Takagi on this night even when he got help from the outside and tried to bump the ref so he could hit a low blow.

He eventually managed to bump the ref and hit a low blow late to set up hitting Make Way for the win. I wasn’t a fan of the finish given how good the match was and how the undercard is just littered with interference and ref shenanigans thanks to all of the House of Torture involvement on the undercard.)

Ospreay was shown sitting on the apron and not looking too thrilled with how Newman won he match. Newman was about to hit Takagi with a belt shot, but Tsuji got in the way. United Empire got up on the apron and Newman hit Tssuji with the belt. Ospreay told Newman not to hit Takagi with the belt. Newman then told Ospreay to do it. Ospreay didn’t want to do it and Newman called him Death Rider Billy. Ospreay then nailed Takagi with a Hidden Blade. He asked Newman if he was happy.

Newman got on the mic and mocked Takagi and Tsuji. He said they are the top dogs in this company now. He said he’s sick of them ruining his moment. He challenged them to a match against him and Lee. He said if either of them can pin him in the tag match, then that person would get the main event against him at Dominion. Ospreay and Newman exchanged a prolonged glance before Newman celebrated his win with some confetti.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X @SR_Torch and Bluesky @SeanRadican.