FREE PODCAST 5/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Heydorn talk Blood & Guts, Reigns vs. Bryan, NXT needing a spark, Kenny’s top contenders, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-6-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Zack Heydorn. They discussed Blood & Guts from a lot of angles, then move on to Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and then Cesaro stepping up as the next challenger, evaluating Orange Cassidy and Pac as the top contenders for Kenny Omega’s AEW Title, why NXT needs a spark and some options WWE has, the Rhea Ripley-Asuka-Charlotte situation, breaking news on the AEW Dynamite ratings, and more.

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