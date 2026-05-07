FREE PODCAST 5/6 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Kuester talk Ted Turner tribute, Darby vs. Knight, Ospreay-Moxley dynamic, Jericho-Ricochet, Okada next in line (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Dan Kuester to review AEW Dynamite with chat and email interactions. They discuss Darby Allin’s AEW World Title defense against Kevin Knight and then Kazuchika Okada stepping up as his next challenger (and Pac, too!). Then they discuss the Ted Turner tribute and his influence on pro wrestling. There’s also a sidebar discussion on WWE’s contracts and the roster cuts and renegotiations, as Dan is a college economics professor who provided insights on the situation. They covered the rest of the show including the Jon Moxley-Will Ospreay dynamic, Chris Jericho-Ricochet, and more.

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