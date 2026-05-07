FREE PODCAST 5/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland discuss Create-A-Pro Monumental Moment featuring Bronson vs. Nemeth, MJF vs. Castor, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Create-A-Pro Wrestling’s Monumental Moment, a show that’s been in the center of controversy for a match that didn’t happen. But the show presented turned out to be really enjoyable with a main event of Bear Bronson vs. Nic Nemeth with a great surprise finish, plus the battle of the Maxes when MJF (as a total face) fights Max Caster, show favorites the Shooter Boys take on the Verdict, and more. For VIP listeners, we check out House of Glory for a peculiar but still excellent match between Charles Mason and Jonathan Gresham, plus the final(?) fate of Mane Event.

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