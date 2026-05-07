VIP PODCAST 5/6 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Darby defends against Knight, plus three challengers step up for future weeks, Moxley-Ospreay interaction, Jericho-Ricochet exchange, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 6 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Darby Allin defending the AEW World Title against Kevin Knight, Kazuchika Okada and Pac challenging Darby for future title matches, plus MJF walking away from an offer to put his hair on the line for a title rematch. Also, more with Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay and a Stadium Stampede set-up with Chris Jericho and The Demand.
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