THE WEEK IN WOMENS WRESTLING: Potential summertime feuds on Raw, Fatal Influence, Hikaru Shida, Kiana James, Elayna Black, hidden gems on WWE Main Event

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Parsing recent developments on WWE Raw

Summer began to take shape this week on an episode of Monday Night Raw that once again failed to produce a single women’s match. Instead, the show featured several segments that signaled incoming changes either to the roster itself or to long-running storylines.

Disorder once again surfaces within the Judgement Day

Early in the show, Roxanne Perez had her allegiance to the Judgement Day called into question by leader, Liv Morgan. Following a clip that showed Finn Balor approaching Roxanne the previous week in an attempt to get her to reconsider her position within his former faction, Morgan approached Perez, demanding an explanation. Perez assured Morgan she was fully dedicated to the Judgement Day, but along the way, a creative shift was declared.

Following months of the two women co-existing without a shred of tumult, suddenly the idea was planted that, not only was Roxanne suspected of potentially being a traitor to the group, but that she was deeply subservient to the iron-fisted Morgan. It should be noted that, in contrast to Perez, Raquel Rodriguez was firmly behind Morgan, even though it was Raquel following the Royal Rumble that seemed on the verge of leaving the group.

Roxanne proved her loyalty to the Judgement Day in the next segment, as she used a hammer on Finn Balor to cost him his match against JD McDonaugh. Much like in the earlier skit, though, Perez stone-faced demeanor told the story of her displeasure with the situation.

What it all means?

Issues between Perez and Morgan were hinted at last year, following Roxanne’s promotion to the main roster. Back then, though, it appeared to be Liv in the potential babyface role as Perez seemed intent on usurping her position in the Judgement Day. Morgan then went on an extended leave. The tension was expected to pick up where it left off, but instead, it’s been mostly smooth sailing for the pair. Now, however, it seems to be Perez leaning towards “seeing the light,” and moving on from the heel faction. Perez foundational work in NXT came as a plucky underdog babyface and she shines in the role. You could argue she evolved into a far better heel, but then so has Liv.

With Stephanie Vaquer recovering from a shoulder injury, there’s no obvious long-term opponent ready for Liv Morgan. The shift to Perez felt as though it came out of nowhere with the Balor interaction last week, and that could be a result of WWE realizing Vaquer isn’t yet ready to return. If I had to guess, I’d say it seems like this feud will be left on a slow simmer for the next couple months while Liv gets herself mixed up with a number of other potential challengers. By SummerSlam, however, we should be ready for an eruption between the former stablemates.

Ruca zeroes in on Lynch

Later in the episode, Sol Ruca delivered her first promo as a member of the Raw roster. Within moments, however, Becky Lynch showed up and the two began to spar. This concluded with Ruca delivering a Sol Snatcher on Lynch and establishing herself as a contender to the IC title.

What it all means?

At this stage, it almost feels like a waste for Becky to pour her efforts into a feud with a returning legend like AJ Lee. Of course, Lee was rusty and required a proven star to get her through a program and it all made sense. With that storyline now behind us, Becky can redirect her ability to make opponents shine towards a young, unproven commodity like Ruca. In that way, the pairing is a match made in heaven. All that said, Lynch was sure to fire another shot at Iyo Sky during her promo, referring to her as “Jannetty,” in an attempt to undermine Sky’s friendship with Rhea Ripley.

Following the conclusion of Sky’s feud with Asuka following their incredible match at Backlash, Iyo is ready for a new storyline. If we’re headed for a showdown between Morgan and Perez at SummerSlam, it seems the best fit for Sky at this time would be as the opponent that keeps Liv occupied while her relationship with Roxanne Perez crumbles. Perhaps it’s Lynch that ultimately costs Sky a victory over Morgan and sets up a showdown between Becky and Iyo at SummerSlam, while Ruca gets a few months experience working with a star like Lynch before moving on to another program.

STRAY OBSERVATIONS

NXT

Kali Armstrong defeats Jaida Parker

-You know NXT has gotten a serious infusion of young talent when Jaida Parker suddenly feels like the old guard.

-Kali Armstrong is really adding some polish to her presentation. She came out looking like she’d already been here for a year.

-Kali picked up some serious speed on that running shoulder block finisher. It provided an otherwise basic move with some nice sizzle and now I feel like I’ve been listening to too much Booker T.

-It always concerns me when they spend extra time focusing on the disappointment of the loser. Please tell me we’re not heading towards a losing streak gimmick for Jaida. Those never end well.

-Okay, the backstage segment later was the payoff. Jaida is apparently going to be mentored by Nattie for the next while. We saw how that worked out for Maxxine on Raw. I can see this taking a similar path, which is at least a much better option than the dreaded losing streak.

Myka Lockwood debuts

-Bodyslamming Jasper Troy was a hell of a way to introduce yourself to a new audience. I really like that Lockwood appears set as the enforcer for a crew of weenie frat bros. This has real potential.

North American Title segment

-The nice thing about an obnoxious crowd set on getting themselves over, as is so often the case with that of NXT, is when they actually shut up and respond appropriately to your promo they way they did with Zaria, you know you’ve gotten over.

-Zaria is a beast. I’m truly ready for her to move on from Sol Ruca. I’m excited to see where she’s at in another month.

-I’m enjoying seeing Tatum Paxley as more than just the damaged, vulnerable version we’ve gotten for so long. Watching her interact with confidence and some aggression offers a glimpse at what the total package can be. Given her in-ring ability, it feels like she’s on a path to stardom.

-I’d like to see Lizzy Rain get more ring time before she cuts too many promos. Her work looks really good, but if she can’t establish herself through it first, I worry the heavy metal gimmick will quickly wear thin. It gives off vibes similar to Shotzi Blackheart on Smackdown a couple years back.

-Nikkita Lyons was fun on the mic! She hasn’t been given that opportunity in a minute and I’d love to see more.

-Zaria later said she was done with tag matches, and I love that. Feels like a four-way might be in the cards.

Izzi Dame & Niko Vance defeats Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana

-Funny to hear Vic Joseph talking about Izzi being surprised by the intensity she’s getting out of Lola Vice. Like, have you seen this woman’s matches against Tatum Paxley? Trust me, she can handle it.

-Between the “feel good” vibes of Vice and Iguana and Joseph on commentary pressing and pressing on how important this match is for the Culling, the win by the bad guys was starting to feel pretty obvious.

-Great visual with Dame pinning Vice. It wasn’t a fluke, nor was it presented as such. It’s all about elevation right now.

AEW Dynamite

Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander defeats Mina Shirakawa & Harley Cameron

-I haven’t loved the depressed Harley storyline. She’s been reduced down in this weird way that doesn’t reflect who she actually is. Following Toni Storm’s leave, I had Cameron at the top of the list of women who had what it took to assume the top babyface slot in her absence. I didn’t envision a several-week spiral of not only Harley doubting herself, but the rest of the roster taking pop shots at her as well. If Mina ripping Harley’s shirt off is what it takes to end that part of things and get us back on track, then it couldn’t have come fast enough. Let’s go.

-I have really enjoyed Shida since her return. She’s got a very unique tweener thing going on that is working well. She’s bringing some great stuff out of Statlander, too. I’m worried the break up will be rushed to get to a PPV match, and hoping that isn’t the case.

-We don’t get many women’s matches on Dynamite these days, but credit where it’s due – a lot of time and detail has gone into the stories of both these teams lately. Mina and Harley are fun and Shida and Stat have something special. It’s really cool to be so invested in both sides of this match.

-The suplex boot-to-the-head spot makes such perfect sense with Stat and Shida. They are so weird and awesome together.

-A bit surprising to see Harley take the pin already, considering she just had her “awakening.” But hard to argue with Stat and Shida getting the win. Keep the tension, but for the love of god, give us at least six months of this team.

AEW Collision

Jamie Hayter defeats Skye Blue

-The influence of Thekla is so obvious in Skye Blue’s presentation right now. The swagger is earned, too. She’s been on fire ever since Blood & Guts.

-I love Hayter’s intensity with the flurry of punches directly after the spine buster. That effectively conveyed the disdain she has for Blue and the Triangle.

-Sign me up for bonus Thekla every day of the week. The woman doesn’t need a mic. She doesn’t need to get in the ring. You know how bad she is just by watching her posture in the crowd.

TNA Impact

Elayna Black, the Elegance Brand, and Indi Hartwell

-I’m still waiting for Black to break from her Level 1 Acting Class formula with these interviews. Yes, we get it. You’re a villain and you’re full of yourself. Where can we go next? Maybe it’s more of an issue of what she’s being given to work with, but there’s got to be a little freedom there, no?

-Here comes the Elegance Brand and suddenly Elayna Black sounds like Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

-I think I get where Indi was trying to go when she was confounded over how Ash and Elayna were arguing about who makes more money rather than talking about the championship. But, you know, in wrestling canon, the competitors want the championship *because* they will make more money. Right?

-Indi has such natural facial expressions and cadence. She’s effortlessly one of the best on the mic in this division. It’d be great if she were given something to really sink herself into.

-Why do the members of the Elegance Brand always end up flailing around on the floor outside of the ring when someone bests them in an interview segment?

Lei Ying Lee defeats Arianna Grace for the Knockouts Championship

-The women get the main event slot. It’s an infrequent occurrence on any company’s show and always worth giving a shout towards when it happens. Thank you, TNA!

-It feels as though Lee has a stronger connection with the fans these days. Perhaps the early stages of her feud with Xia Brookside helped give us something to grab onto emotionally.

-Is Xia Brookside the first wrestler ever to watch TV the normal way as opposed to standing next to the screen and looking over at it?

-Nice intensity where Grace is screaming at Lee about how her friend betrayed her and emphasizing it each time with a strike to the face. All the while, Lee is absorbing it and getting stronger.

-We’ve grown so conditioned to pinfalls in major title matches being built towards in a very specific way. The top rope neck breaker Lee hit on Grace looked nice, but it didn’t come at the crescendo of a build and, thusly, felt as though it came out of nowhere.

-In terms of having a champion who can go in the ring, I think many of us hoped that would eventually be Dani Luna. Now that she’s gone from the company, Lee feels like the next best bet in that regard. Great decision, even if it’s only short term.

-Arianna Grace has grown as a performer during her time as Knockouts Champion. For a “joke” run, it lasted way too long, but it was starting to feel as though she was finding her groove. Nonetheless, on-the-job training without holding a world title is absolutely the best decision. It’ll be interesting to see where she fits into the “new season” of NXT, if that is, in fact, where she’s returning to.

WWE Smackdown

Tiffany Stratton defeats Kiana James

-Awesome that Chelsea was given time to cut a promo from, presumably, her hospital bed following surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat. You could see how much that meant to her. Cool that her storyline with Tiffany is being kept alive as well.

-Given the way things have been booked, Kiana and Giulia haven’t really been given the opportunity to build chemistry. Seriously, they did a pose together at the beginning of this match and I think that’s the first time I’ve ever seen it. I feel as though there could be something there. EDIT: Now they’re bickering. It’s over.

-Kiana has been vastly underutilized over the past few months. She had that breakout performance in the Elimination Chamber qualifier in February, beating Charlotte and Nia Jax, and then… nothing. Hopefully this is the beginning of bigger things for her.

-Not a lot of offense for Tiffany in this one, and the story seems to be more about Kiana and Giulia than the match itself. I’m realizing now, though, that we need more than just a TV match between these two. Give Kiana and Tiffany 15 minutes on PPV, please. They are fantastic together.

Paige and Brie Bella in-ring segment

-I’m all for having Paige back, but on a roster this loaded, it feels farcical to have her and Brie Bella walking around as champions.

-Fatal Influence got over so well, so quickly, they feel impervious to cheap shot comments like those made by Nia and Lash. The “trick, trick, trick” thing was silly, and if they’re out there being amazing mean girls, does calling them knock off mean girls hurt in any way? Not gonna happen.

-I wish the Irresistible Forces would regularly rock the Demolition outfits from WrestleMania. Missed opportunity.

Fatal Influence defeats Rhea, Alexa and Charlotte

-Alexa Bliss is really shining the most in this grouping. Her “Stop flexing” comment in their backstage segment actually got Charlotte to break character. Feel free to carry on with the tension between Charlotte and Rhea, but whatever you do, please keep Charlotte and Alexa together.

-The deeper we get into Charlotte’s run with Alexa, the more it reminds me of Randy Orton during his RKBro run with Matt Riddle. At first, we spent every week wondering if he was about to turn on Riddle. The more they worked together, though, the more Randy seemed to be enjoying himself. Before you knew it, he was just a super likable babyface. I think there’s still so much to be gotten out of this version of Charlotte. She can have that one great heel run down the road, just like Randy is getting now, but let’s take our time getting there.

-Oh my god, we’re actually watching Fallon Henley perform on Smackdown. This has been such a long time coming. I just love it. And wow is she just giving everything to Alexa.

-It was like, what, six weeks ago or so that Lainey Reid had her breakout match on NXT? And here she is looking like a million bucks on the main roster against three future Hall of Famers.

-Hot tag logic says WWE is well aware that the money matchup here is Charlotte and Jacy Jayne and I am so here for it.

-Charlotte is killing it with this house of fire routine. She seriously has not looked this good in a minute.

-I was so worried when Jade Cargill showed up that this match was going to get thrown out. Kudos to seeing it through and excellent decision to have Jacy and Fatal Influence go over.

-Charlotte has been in the giving mood for some time now. Will that extend just a little while longer to see her do business with B-Fab and Michin? They haven’t been reduced back down just yet. There is still time to tap into something with them. And shout to Michin’s evolving look. She’s evolving into quite the heel right now.

WWE Main Event

I have long ignored WWE’s lower tier programming, dating back to the days of Velocity, or… was Jakked a thing? I couldn’t possibly make up that spelling. EDIT: It was a thing. For more than a quarter century, now, this has been part of the taping routine: Warm up the audience with a few matches prior to going live with Raw or Smackdown, change out the banners and make it its own show to put in a late Saturday time slot (or eventually on YouTube), give the wrestlers performing additional reps. It’s a win in every area, with the possible exception of entertainment.

What caught my eye this week, however, was the fact they were putting not one, but two women’s matches on the program. At a time, and during a week really, where most companies are finding the room to squeeze a single women’s match on the show, we gotta take what we can get here.

What really stood out to me with both matches this week was the effort put in by the commentary team of Vic Joseph and Blake Howard. Where your typical mid-card women’s match on Raw or Smackdown might be treated as programing filler with those calling the match barely even pay attention while discussing bigger angles on the show, here they were dialed in on the in-ring action. The matches weren’t long, mind you, each clocking in under five minutes, but what they offered was decent quality.

I was also surprised, in both cases, to hear the announcers discussing the long term backstory’s of the matches. Apparently, these grudges you never hear a peep about ton the main shows are actual storylines on Main Event. I’m in!

Raquel Rodriguez (with Roxanne Perez) defeats Maxxine Dupri

-Funny to hear Alicia Taylor adding her own twist to the introduction of Maxxine Dupri. It was reminiscent of Samantha Irvin’s infliction for Chelsea Green. I like when this stuff happens. It helps provide a little more personality to both parties and offers a peek into off-screen friendships, which is always kinda heartwarming.

-I love getting the full ring entrances for both competitors here as well. It makes them both feel like bigger stars.

-There is untapped potential in Maxxine as a player on a main brand. She’s gotten more crisp in her movement and always delivers impressive leg strikes. The biggest challenge for her is incorporating the moves into the match to make it feel more natural and less like an athletic display. She’s definitely leaning in that direction.

-Roxanne flexing her heel skills with outside interference makes me already miss this version of her, assuming the JD breakup proceeds.

-Awesome to see Raquel showcased as a powerhouse. Things tend to be a bit more even-Steven on Raw given the caliber of her opponents there. I also loved her insincere apology to the fan she pulled back on high-fiving afterwards.

Lyra Valkyria defeats Ivy Nile

-Ivy Nile is everything it seems WWE wants out of Natalya but without the baggage of a burned-out viewing audience used to seeing her switch roles for over a decade.

-I could really do without “WWE’s resident bird lady” when it comes to discussing Valkyria. It’s cool if she wants to adorn her outfits with feathers, but descriptions like that make her seem eccentric in a way that has nothing to do with her actual persona.

-The other thing that’s great about these matches is that they take place at the start of the evening, when the live audience is down for anything. This was evident with the “Let’s go, Lyra” chants during the initial lock up. Again, a win-win for all involved.

-How incredible would a team comprised of Ivy Nile and Jordynne Grace be? Like the chisled, powerhouse version of AEW’s massive Divine Dominion.

-Northern Lights suplex into a bridge and roll out was so smooth. Lyra is an incredible talent.

Thanks so much for reading and, of course, for supporting women’s wrestling. Later this week, be sure to check out “Bottom of the Third,” my new VIP-exclusive podcast along with Jamie Buckner that focuses on the history of The Bloodline. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffp.rush@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @nottherightjeff.