FREE PODCAST 5/13 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Adams talk Darby vs. Takeshita, Hair Match Stip, Owen Tournament Brackets, Death Riders-Ospreay dynamic, on-site report (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Christopher Adams to review AEW Dynamite with chat and email interactions. They start with Darby Allin’s title defense against Konosuke Takeshita and discuss whether Darby is putting his body at too much risk in these rapid-fire defenses week after week. Also, reaction to the MJF-Darby contract signing at the very end. In between, lots of email, chat, and caller contributions discussing other elements of the show including the Owen Hart Tournament brackets, the Will Ospreay-Dark Rider dynamic, and more. Plus, Josh White joins the show early with his on-site report from attending.

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