VIP PODCAST 5/13 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Darby vs. Takeshita for AEW Title, Owen Hart Brackets revealed, Ospreay-Death Riders training video, Ospreay vs. Austin, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 13 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Darby Allin defending the AEW World Title against Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin, another Ospreay-Death Riders training segment, Owen Hart Tournament brackets announced, and much more.
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