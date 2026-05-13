AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber’s assessment of Darby’s World Title reign, Ricochet and Jericho, the Ospreay-Death Riders alliance, more

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HOUSEKEEPING

After the success and rave reviews that the special Fairway to Hell Collision received, Tony Khan revealed that he would like to make it an annual event and host a charity golf tournament alongside it.

INTRO

Double or Nothing is two weeks away and Darby Allin’s “balls to the wall” title reign continues. In addition to Darby defending the AEW World Title against Konosuke Takeshita (taking the place of Kazuchika Okada who had a family emergency in Japan), the question remains whether MJF will accept the offer Darby made him. Also on the docket tonight, Will Ospreay returns to the ring. All of this and whole lot more.

Three Defenses Down

Latest Developments

Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Title against Brody King while MJF fell to Kevin Knight; Darby then also defeated Kevin Knight

Analysis

As expected, Brody tossed Darby around like a rag doll for the majority of their match two weeks ago. Amazingly, the bumps Darby took as part of that happening were tame, especially by his standards. In fact, Brody might’ve taken the worst bumps between the Code Red on the unflinching announce table, the missed cannonball through the barricade, and the powerbomb on the exposed floor. Darby followed up the powerbomb on the exposed floor with a Coffin Drop to the floor and then another in the ring for the win.

Darby’s reign remains divisive, but what isn’t divisive is the fact that Darby continues to put on strong matches. Each of his defenses have been different but both have been matches worthy of the title. Darby promised to ride the title reign until the wheels fell off and so far he’s living up to that promise.

Elsewhere, MJF challenged Kevin Knight for the TNT Title in the opening match of Dynamite. Unsurprisingly, the match was quite good although it did feel like they left more in the tank. MJF wisely tried to ground The Jet but Knight refused to be kept down. Eventually, MJF grew frustrated and brought in the title belt. That was merely a ruse to divert the ref’s attention so he could load up with he Dynamite Diamond Ring. Knight saw it coming and once again it blew up in MJF’s face. Knight caught him with a low blow and a small package for the upset win. MJF attempted to jump him after the match, but Darby Sting’d down from the rafters to make the save with a Scorpion Death Drop. MJF immediately try to dismiss the loss and once again demand a rematch. Darby again told him he’d have to put something up first.

Fast-forward to last week and Darby and Kevin Knight had a match that was more about finesse and out-wrestling each other than either of the other matches. The craziest spot in the match was Knight doing a springboard lariat from the ring to Darby who was seated atop the announce table. It looked like it hurt Knight way more than Darby. In a replay of their C2 match, Knight hit an insane Coast-to-Coast followed by a UFO Splash. The injury to his knee slowed down his ability to make the cover which allowed Darby to kick out. Darby hit a Coffin Drop with Knight draped over the rope followed by a second Coffin Drop in the ring for the win.

Afterwards, he was confronted by MJF again. MJF offered his Burberry scarf, Dynamite Diamond Ring, and even a million dollars to get his rematch, but Darby wanted something more precious to Max than money – his hair. There you have it. It’s going to be title vs. hair just as I predicted a couple weeks ago. It would seem to tip off the outcome, but a lot of people said the same thing about the Hangman stipulation and look how that turned out.

Grade: B

You Can’t Be a Killer and a Face

Latest Developments

Willow Nightingale defeated Anna Jay in Anna’s first match back since November.

Analysis

The match itself wasn’t very good, but that’s really besides the point. It was just about getting Willow another win over another returning talent to further cement herself as “the comeback killer.”

I assume this is all to set up the return of Mercedes Moné. The problem is “The Comeback Killer” feels like a heel gimmick. It feels like it’s designed for Willow to eventually get caught by a returning wrestler and beaten. That would be fine except for the fact that Mercedes was a heel the last time we saw her and should probably be focused on the AEW Women’s Title upon her return. Ultimately, I feel like this leaves Willow in a weird spot as a babyface doing a heel gimmick with an unclear end goal.

Grade: C

Show Up to Get Beat Down

Latest Developments

Ricochet challenged Chris Jericho to a Stadium Stampede match which Jericho accepted

Analysis

Ever since his return to AEW, Chris Jericho has been tormented and routinely pummeled by The Demand, with Ricochet vowing to keep going after him until he leaves.

This week Jericho called Ricochet out rather than wait to be sneak attacked. Ricochet obliged, ran down Jericho some more, and then challenged him to a Stadium Stampede so that he can embarrass Jericho in his own match. Jericho accepted.

So now the question is going to be who Jericho will find to team up with him. As Ricochet pointed out, Jericho isn’t exactly awash in friends. The Hurt Syndicate saved him from a beat down this week so it would seem they’ll be two of the partners. Or perhaps I spoke too soon?

On Fairway to Hell Collision, Ricochet used a golf club to help cost Jack Perry the National Title in the match against Mark Davis. That prompted Jack to call in his buddies in The Elite and volunteer to team with Jericho. The Hurt Syndicate’s participation is now in doubt. On the other side, Ricochet is bringing in members of the Don Callis Family though which ones is still unclear. This match certainly grew in stature quickly.

Grade: B

Ospreay the Death Rider

Latest Developments

After a couple of weeks of training with the Death Riders, Will Ospreay has found himself medically cleared to compete.

Analysis

The saga of Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley is one of the most compelling things in wrestling right now. Ospreay reluctantly agreed to work with the Mox and the Death Riders. Over the last couple weeks, we’ve seen the training sessions he’s been put through.

One of the best parts of this story has been the wise promos Mox has been cutting. He didn’t disappoint last week, telling Ospreay he was on death ground, that there was no escape if he didn’t get his neck and mind right. He told him he was 99 percent up the mountain but the last 1 percent was the hardest. Sage words from the battle-hardened veteran.

The biggest question hanging over this entire thing is why Ospreay would agree to work with a man whose blood he was out for a few weeks ago. We finally got an answer.

He said that while he’s not a Death Rider, sometimes a person has to do stuff he doesn’t want to do to get where he needs to go. Ospreay wants to get back to full strength and eventually fight for the AEW World Title, but he understands that he needs the assistance that only the Death Riders can provide. That assistance is already paying off as Ospreay is officially cleared to compete and will return to competition against Ace Austin. It will be interesting to see what role, if any, the Death Riders play in the match and how this unlikely partnership continues moving forward.

Grade: B+

Random Questions

– Who’s going to be in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament? It was announced on the Fairway to Hell Collision over the weekend that the brackets in this year’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments would be revealed tonight. The question is who are the participants. On the men’s side, I would say that Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, and Jon Moxley are almost required names to really make this tournament feel big. For the women, things are little more complicated. Willow Nightingale feels like a shoo-in to be amongst the participants. I also expect Mercedes Moné to be named and possibly even return tonight. The four-way at Double or Nothing (more on that momentarily) removes three women who could be in it. Persephone’s injury removes her as well. That doesn’t leave a lot of options, so I’ll be curious to see how that bracket is filled in.

– Why a four-way? It was announced over the weekend that Thekla will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida in a four-way. While the match quality isn’t in doubt, I have to wonder why it’s a four-way. Stat and Shida’s story has been more about waiting for Shida to turn heel then anything to do with Thekla. Hayter at least has an argument for a rematch given how Thekla won last month. A straight one-on-one match would’ve made more sense here.