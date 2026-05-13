CMLL HITS & MISSES (April): A look at key matches throughout the month plus the presentation of Arena Mexico’s 70th Anniversary

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The month of April was built around the Universal Championship tournament, CMLL’s way of crowning the ceremonial champion of champions. The fact that there are enough champions to fill out this kind of tourney says everything that needs to be said about the absurd title situation in CMLL, but the tournament led to some strong action. The month closed with the fantastic 70th Anniversary of Arena Mexico show, where this year’s Universal champion was crowned.

HITS

Mascara Dorada vs. Flip Gordon vs. Averno (4-3)

The first of three matches in the Universal tournament and also the one with the fewest competitors. Gordon worked rudo along with Averno setting a nice double team for Dorada to overcome. Dorada continues to be a sensation pulling off moves never seen before. The balance necessary for him to pull off the rope walk plancha is impressive. I also contend that he has the best shooting star press in the business. Him advancing was a no-brainer.

Stigma vs. Neon vs. Templario vs. Angel de Oro vs. Niebla Roja vs. Hechicero vs. Mìstico (4-10)

The second and perhaps most star-studded of the Universal tournament matches. On paper a seven person elimination match seems like a match that could get out of hand in a hurry but this was actually quite well laid out and it made for an excellent match. Stigma, Neon, and Niebla Roja were eliminated early, leaving the big guns to duke it out. Místico and Templario picked right up where they left off in February. The Mexican Destroyer Místico hit on Templario was gnarly. In what I must admit was a shock, Angel de Oro eliminated Místico with a big frog splash. The final stanza between Angel de Oro and Hechicero was a lot of fun. Hechicero got the win with the headscissor spike which Angel de Oro made look like a million bucks. Hechicero, the world heavyweight champion, advancing to the final made all the sense in the world, but Angel de Oro continues to have a fantastic 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Calevera I Jr. vs. Guerrero Maya Jr vs. Hijo de Stuka Jr vs. Felino Jr. vs. El Cobarde vs. Akuma vs. Black Tiger vs. Capitan Suicida vs. Esfinge (4-17)

Because this was the last of the Universal tournament matches it was also unfortunately the one with the least amount of star power. All seven guys worked hard and the match was never bad so it gets a soft hit for that. Black Tiger fka Magnus going over was something of a surprise. The gimmick change hasn’t made him that much more dynamic in the ring but I guess this was CMLL’s way throwing the gimmick a bone, so to speak.

Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero vs. Black Tiger (4-24)

As the close to a strong 70th Anniversary of Arena Mexico show, this match delivered. Mascara Dorada and Hechicero were great as always and Black Tiger didn’t feel completely out of place. Dorada winning was the right call. I just wish Black Tiger getting into position for the shooting star press finish had been so blatantly obvious.

Keyra vs. India Sioux vs. Reyna Isis, Olympia vs. Zeuxis vs. Lluvia vs. La Jarochita vs. Tessa Blanchard (4-24)

This was a hell of a match for the Amazonas Arena Mexico 70th Anniversary Cup. Each woman had a chance to shine. Olympia particularly stood out with her power game. I was holding my breath when Tessa was one of the last two. Thankfully the right decision was made and Zeuxis went over with a nasty package piledriver. Points for Zeuxis for being much-improved from the first time I saw her on Collison last year.

Los Viajeros del Espacio vs. El Galéon Fantasma (4-17)

A really fun match between two established trios. El Galéon Fantasma have possibly the coolest look of any trio in wrestling. Los Viajeros del Espacio are incredible high-flyers. Given that El Galéon Fantasma took a loss the previous week to a makeshift trio, it was nice to seem bounce back with a win. Difunto’s rope walk dropkick wasn’t exactly graceful but it was impactful.

Los Guerreros Laguneros vs. Las Infernales (4-17)

These six guys aren’t young but they get a “hit” in my book for working hard to have a good match. Último Guerrero remains one the spryest 50+ year olds around. Averno is so delightfully hateable. The youngest guy in the match getting the pin made the most sense.

Garra Negra vs. Keyra (4-17)

This wasn’t always the smoothest match but this one was certainly physical. It’s a little odd that these two came in as partners and are already feuding but here we are. Garra Negra hit a perfect One Winged Angel and thankfully Keyra didn’t kick out like Rhea Ripley did when Jade Cargill used it at WrestleMania a few weeks ago.

Okumura & Shoma Kato & Yutani & Kushida vs. Barbaro Cavernario & Soberano Jr. & Esfinge & Templario (4-24)

Great match. Everyone had a moment to shine. Yutani continues to ooze with star power. Okumura taking the pin made sense given he was the elder statesman. Templario getting the pin gave him a win ahead of his title match against Kushida.

Tornado & Rey Pegasus & Magia Blanca vs. Kimba & Tenochica & Vegas Depredador (4-17)

Good match. Athletic showcase plus a showcase and good win for the winners of the Torneo de Escuelas. Kimba took the insane Doomsday springboard crucifix perfectly.

Mark Davis & Rocky Romero & El Clon & Volador Jr. vs. Mìstico & Ùltimo Guerrero & Neon & Angel de Oro (4-24)

A soft hit for a match that was good but not as good as it could’ve been. El Clon fit perfectly in a CMLL ring. I would guess even Rocky Romero ‘s mother knew he was taking the loss in this one. The CMLL team winning the men’s Arena Mexico 70th Anniversary Cup was the only choice and Mìstico needed a win on the big show.

Presentation of Arena Mexico 70th Anniversary (4-24)

CMLL really made this event feel special. The on-screen graphics were unique for the event as were the referees outfits. The still photos from Arena Mexico through time were neat. Someone in CMLL has been listening to Wade Keller because the show even opened with the ring announcer standing on the street across from the arena while cars were passing by. It immediately gave the show a special ambiance.

MISSES

Production of Arena Mexico 70th Anniversary show

While the presentation of the show was fantastic, the production left a lot to be desired. The audio feed for English commentator doing the ring announcing was under the main CMLL feed so it was nearly impossible to hear him. There were a couple times where it felt like the English commentary was turned down. I understand that CMLL isn’t overly concerned with the Triller feed but if they’re going to present an English option they need to take more care of how it’s operated.

Tessa Blanchard as a Babyface

Not only did CMLL bring Tessa Blanchard back, they booked her as a babyface. The idea of continuing to use a woman whose reputation has made her unhireable in the US, is already deeply problematic. Having her be a face is flat out crazy. Not only is she more comfortable as a heel, she’s naturally unlikable. CMLL needs to pivot, ASAP.