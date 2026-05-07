TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/7): Moose & Slater vs. The System, Grace vs. Lee, EC3 vs. Young

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 7, 2026

SYRACUSE, NY AT UPSTATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY ARENA

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) EC3 vs. ERIC YOUNG

This was a no DQ match that went through a commercial. Eric gave EC3 three low blows and a piledriver through a table, then one more piledriver in the ring and got the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young.

-Arianna Grace and Stacks did a backstage promo about Grace’s upcoming title defense. [c]

-The System cut a promo about their matches tonight.

-Elayna Black came out for a promo. She said she is the only Knockout that matters in the division. She complained about not being in the title match tonight. She challenged the winner of tonight’s title match. She bragged about the money and attention that she gets. She said she is more than a Knockout; she is a business.

The Concierge interrupted and brought out Ash By Elegance. Ash said that Black looked like a gothic prostitute. Ash bragged about the success of the Elegance Brand. She said she is an empire, as she got in the ring. Indi Hartwell walked to the ring next and called them out for arguing about who makes the most money. Ash said that Indi sounded poor.

Black left. Ash said that her and Indi could take about it like real Knockouts. Indi listed all the ways that Ash is fake. They brawled and Indi knocked Ash out of the ring. Black looked on from the stage.

-Daria Rae was on the phone with someone and said that it was a shame that someone cancelled Santino Marella’s plane ticket. She said she would have to make all of the decisions tonight. [c]

(2) BRIAN MYERS & BEAR BRONSON (c)(w/The System) vs. NIC NEMETH & KC NAVARRO — TNA World Tag Team match

Myers and Bear tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Nemeth. Alisha interfered. Nemeth gave Myers a Famouser and made the tag to KC. KC ran wild on Myers and Bear. Nemeth superkicked Myers off the apron, but The System caught him. Nemeth did a dive onto the pile. Myers gave Nemeth a spear on the outside. KC gave Bear a 305. Alisha interfered, allowing Bear to hit Bear Down on KC for the pin.

WINNERS: Bear Bronson & Brian Myers in 7:00.

-Eddie Edwards got on the mic and called Leon Slater and Moose to the ring for the next match. Slater and Moose did their ring entrances. [c]

(3) LEON SLATER & MOOSE vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & CEDRIC ALEXANDER (w/The System)

Cedric and Slater started the match. Moose chopped Cedric to the mat. Slater and Moose tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Cedric. Eddie threw Slater into the corner and out of the ring. [c]

Moose and Cedric tagged in and brawled. Moose gave Eddie the Go To Hell for a two count. All four wrestlers fought. Cedric gave Slater the Lumbar Check. Moose speared Cedric. Moose gave Eddie a headbutt. Moose rolled up Eddie and got the pin.

WINNER: Moose & Leon Slater in 16:00.

-The Injury Report featured EC3, Eric Young, Elijah, Frankie Kazarian, Lei Ying Lee, and Arianna Grace.

-Mike Santana was shown on his way to the ring. [c]

-Replay of Jeff Hardy beating Vincent last week, with the help of the returning Broken Matt Hardy.

-Hardys promo/video. Broken Matt did a promo saying that The Righteous opened Pandora’s box by unleashing the Broken Hardys. Jeff sang his part of the promo. He said Brother Nero is here to instill fear.

-Mike Santana came to the ring for a promo. He said he gives the fans his heart and soul every single night. He was about to name his next challenger when Daria Rae came out to say that he can’t choose his own matches. Santana tried to talk but she cut him off. She said that the winner of next week’s battle royal would be the next challenger. Santana said the fans make the decisions. He said he was fine with facing the battle royal winner because he would beat them. Santana’s music played, but Daria demanded that her music play instead.

-AJ Francis cut a promo. He complained that TNA management forced him to team with KC Navarro. He said that KC Navarro stole a win from him, so he would steal KC’s health. AJ said they would face each other in a street fight next week.

-Lei Ying Lee and Arianna Grace with Stacks were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-KC Navarro talked about recovering from his injury and watching AJ Francis while he was out. He talked about coming back sooner so that his sick uncle could see him back in TNA. Good, fired up promo.

(4) ARIANNA GRACE (c)(w/Stacks) vs. LEI YING LEE — TNA Knockouts Title match

Xia Brookside was banned from ringside. Lee had the early advantage. Grace regrouped on the outside with Stacks. Lee dropkicked Grace and Stacks on the floor. [c]

Xia was shown watching the match on a monitor backstage. Lee caught Grace when she tried to do a crossbody block off the top rope and turned it into a slam for a two count. Grace gave Lee a superplex. Grace taunted and slapped Lee. They traded strikes. Lee gave Grace the Warriors Way. Lee had Grace pinned, but Stacks put Grace’s foot on the ropes to break the count. The referee threw out Stacks from ringside.

Lee dropkicked Stacks to the floor. Grace rolled up Lee for a two count. Grace gave Lee a neckbreaker for another two count. Lee kicked Grace and gave her a neckbreaker from the top rope to get the pin.

WINNER: Lei Ying Lee in 14:00 to win the Knockouts Title

Daria Rae presented the title to Lee, who celebrated in the ring.

-Backstage, officials raced over to Moose, who was laid out backstage.