FREE PODCAST 5/7 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE Draft analysis with potential new feuds, Top Five Breakouts, Bryan, Morrison, Truth, Ziggler, plus issue with creating new stars (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 28 and 29, 2011.

On the Apr. 28, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discussed with live callers the 2011 WWE Draft in-depth from top-to-bottom covering all angles with some interesting discussion of potential new feuds, how the Draft could change the Extreme Rules PPV booking, Top 5 potential breakout stars from The Draft, R-Truth, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre or Dolph Ziggler as a breakout star, potential heel vs. heel feud with Miz and Alberto Del Rio, where Jericho would fit in, Daniel Bryan and other mid-card faces on Smackdown, and much more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk more about the Draft, break down WWE’s breaking news on cutting the dividend, the NFL Draft, and more.

Then on the Apr. 29, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussed with live callers WWE’s annual shareholders meeting and some highlights from what WWE said and Vince McMahon said, TNA Impact last night, Extreme Rules on Sunday, the WWE depth charts post-Draft, what the top champions would look like on a single WWE brand, some new feuds on the Raw brand, why WWE and TNA struggle to make stars, and much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com