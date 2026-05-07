TNA IMPACT FEUD TRACKER (Debut): Analysis heading into the next PPV, Walk with Eliikah, return of Broken Brilliance

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INTRO

The following is the debut TNA Impact Feud Tracker, with an assessment of the lay of the land in TNA through the latest TV episode each week, so this is current through last week’s Apr. 27 episode.

Impact opened this week, recapping the Kazarian concert spoofing Elijah to build up the “Walk with Elijah” match, which would prove to be exactly what the name said it would be. The recap also featured the happenings in the developing feud between the Hardy’s and the Righteous.

VINCENT VS. JEFF HARDY (HARDYS VS THE RIGHTEOUS)

Latest Developments:

Following the recap of last week’s show, Impact proper opens with the entrance of Vincent facing off against Jeff Hardy, welcomed by a warm fan response. The psychedelic Charlie Manson vibes are strong with Vincent. The respective partners, Dutch and Matt Hardy were banned from ringside for the duration of the match. Jeff Hardy attacked Vincent as the bell was ringing, but after a few minutes, Vincent took control of the match until the re-emergence of ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy, complete with the lights-out gimmick. Jeff capitalized on the distraction by Matt for the victory. Dutch carried Vincent to the back, both seemingly very pleased with themselves.

Analysis:

I have not always been the biggest fan of the Righteous act, as I felt it was too derivative of other cult-like groups from the past, but they have added elements that make it feel more unique in today’s tag team wrestling landscape. The Hardy’s remain a very popular act with TNA fans. The return of the Broken gimmick could feel a bit long in the tooth, but it fits the feud between the Righteous and Hardy’s, and TNA was where the Broken Universe was born, after all. I like this feud and look forward to the tag match.

GRADE: B

MUSTAFA ALI (c) VS. ADAM BROOKS

Latest Developments:

The Mustafa Ali International Title Open-Challenge was a short, hard-hitting match with an outcome not in doubt. I have not seen much of Adam Brooks previously, but he looked good here. The match was mainly centered around continuing to build up the heel character of Mustafa Ali as he continues his reign as International Champion.

Analysis:

Mustafa Ali is in the best physical shape of his career. He looks great. He is also a good heel. I do feel, however, that Mustafa has always had the potential to be one of the best underdog babyfaces in wrestling, so I do believe he is miscast in his current role. The open-challenge concept is a to build up a wrestling character, and by consequence, a title that wrestler holds. More surprises will come as the open-challenge continues, and certainly a more long-term feud will emerge in coming weeks.

Grade: B

ERIC YOUNG VS. ECIII

Latest Developments:

ECIII returned to TNA Wrestling at the Rebellion PPV in early April, where he attacked Eric Young. On this week’s episode of Impact, an Eric Young promo segment aired to continue the build to a match between EY and ECIII.

Analysis:

A feud between Eric Young and ECIII feels like going back in time in TNA history, but I think that’s a good thing for them right now. ECIII hasn’t been on the national television wrestling scene in a while, and him showing up back in TNA, where he made his name, starting a feud with former rival, Eric Young, makes sense. I thought the way the promo was shot in an outside setting, and Young’s straightforward delivery of the content was compelling.

Grade: A

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ALLIE & ROSEMARY & MARA SADE VS. DIAMOND COLLECTIVE (TESSA BLANCHARD & VICTORIA CRAWFORD & MILA MOORE)

Latest Developments:

These two teams faced off in a six-person tag match on Impact this week. The match was largely focused on Allie’s return to the TNA ring, as this was her first TNA match since 2019. There was also an emphasis on up-coming Mara Sade, who had a strong showing and good fan response. Allie gained the pin-fall victory over Moore and celebrated by using her vintage slight head turn pose, a Torch favorite (insert ‘crowd laughter’ here).

Analysis:

For those who had the Undead Realm learning how to ‘throw it back’ in 2026 on your bingo card, you may now collect your prize. The group of Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sade is odd, to say the least, but there is something endearing about them. I am excited to see how Sade continues to develop.

The Diamond Collective is an convincing heel group, but it remains an odd feeling to see Tessa Blanchard at this level on the card, though not necessarily surprising.

Grade: C

IMPACT INJURY REPORT

Latest Developments:

Following the six-person tag match, the TNA Impact Injury Report aired. The report started with announcing that after their match for the TNA Championship, Santana and Rich Swann were banged up, and would have the week off, but both men would be cleared to return to action next week.

The Injury Report stated that an update would come on next week’s episode of Impact regarding “lacerations” suffered by Trey Miguel in his title loss to Mustafa Ali at Rebellion.

The Report continued to update Elijah and Kazarian’s injury status as 100% cleared and ready to compete in their match later in the show.

Analysis:

You may ask why an injury report is making the Feud Tracker. I think this segment was very effective, though. Airing a weekly update on the storyline injuries of wrestlers coming out of and heading into matches is a clever strategy to present the product in a more sports-like way. I would like to see all WWE and AEW both use this strategy, but right now, it is uniquely TNA.

Grade: A+

SANTINO MARELLA & INDI HARTWELL NO LONGER SUSPENDED – Indi Hartwell vs. Ariana Grace

Latest Developments:

Santino Marella appeared in a video stating that his suspension has been lifted, as well as the suspension of Indi Hartwell, much to the chagrin of Director of Operations Daria Rae. Daria vaguely threatened Indi with upcoming contract negotiations, which Indi shrugged off before returning to greet the fans and call out Ariana Grace, title or no title.

Analysis:

Santino is a little goofy for my tastes at this stage. Indi’s promo was fine, but I feel the Indi vs Ariana Grace feud is not very strong. Indi’s stating the title not being as important as revenge would imply that a title change is coming before the Hartwell vs Grace match. The Knockouts Championship is not in the best place right now, with a title match coming between Grace and Lei Ying Lee.

Grade: D

SANTANA BACKSTAGE PROMO – SANTANA vs. NIC NEMETH

Latest Developments:

In a backstage promo, Santana talked about he and Rich Swann representing TNA in a match for the World Title last week. Before the promo could really get going, Santana was interrupted by Nic Nemeth. Nemeth, who is chasing the tag titles with KC Navarro, stated his intent to face Santana for the TNA Championship.

Analysis:

Santana can always get me fired up for something with his promos. He is very skilled at delivering the banner-waving babyface promos. There is no doubt that Santana and Nemeth will give us a great in-ring performance. I’d like to TNA booking lining up more challengers for Santana’s world title, though.

Grade: B

ELEGANCE (W/ELEGANCE BRAND) VS. HOMETOWN MAN

Latest Developments:

The Personal Concierge cut a borderline MJF-copyright promo to introduce Mr. Elegance who would face Hometown Man (Deeter). The match was centered on Mr. Elegance flexing and outside interference by the rest of the Elegance crew, until late in the match when Mr. Elegance turned up the aggression to put HTM away with an awkward-looking pinning combination.

Analysis:

This was a standard squash match. Deeter plays the Hometown Man character well. Mr. Elegance has a good look. The gimmick isn’t my personal favorite, but we will see where it goes, and who will emerge as a rival for the Elegance brand.

Grade: C

LEI YING LEE & TOMMY DREAMER IN A BAR – LEI YING LEE VS ARIANA GRACE

Latest Developments:

After losing her previous match for the Knockouts World Championship against defending champion Ariana Grace, Lee found herself in a dejected state, and in a bar, it seemed. The TNA interviewer asked her about how she was feeling, and Lee seemed to tease quitting her pursuit of the title and returning home. Tommy Dreamer gave Lee a motivational speech, which Lee responded to by saying she was ready for the match with Grace next week.

Analysis: The segment was in an odd setting, but I thought Lei Ying Lee played her role well here. Ariana Grace is in multiple feuds, so it seems trouble could be on the horizon for her and her Knockouts Title reign.

Grade: B-

LEON SLATER & MOOSE VS THE SYSTEM – LEON SLATER VS. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Latest Developments:

Leon Slater made his way to the ring to cut a promo about potentially becoming the longest reigning X-Division champion in history. He goes on to grant Cedric Alexander another shot at the X-Division title. Alexander entered the ringside area to give his response. Alexander declares that Slater will not make it to their match, as other members of the System enter the ring and attack Slater. Moose slowly made his way to the ring to make the save and run off The System after teasing an attack on Alisha Edwards.

Analysis:

Leon Slater’s promo was strong. He is clearly one of the top young stars in TNA, and all Pro Wrestling, in my opinion. He’s great in the ring, and good on the mic. He’s like a more polished Kevin Knight right now. Cedric’s portion of the promo, forgettable, as they often are. The match between Slater and Alexander should be really good, though.

The tag match they’re building up between Moose & Slater vs the System would seem to point to a larger multi-man tag match of some sort, with Moose and Slater receiving some backup in the coming weeks.

Grade: C+

RYAN NEMETH VENTS TO AJ FRANCIS

Latest Developments:

This was a cheesy comedy segment which seems to be building to Ryan Nemeth joining the First Class faction.

Analysis:

I think Nemeth was trying to be funny, but it flopped for me. Even if Nemeth is good at spelling, his character does not come across as Spelling Bee champion material. He doesn’t come across championship material in any competition. Still, there was something endearing about the interaction between Francis and Nemeth. I imagine Ryan Nemeth will play a part in the tag title match between First Class and Nic Nemeth/KC Navarro.

Grade: D

MAIN EVENT: “WALK WITH ELIJAH MATCH”

ELIJAH VS. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Latest Developments:

The main event of Impact this week was a grudge match between Elijah and Frankie Kazarian in a “Walk with Elijah” match. The concept of this match is a ‘walk n brawl’ strap match starting in the backstage area. Elijah style music was playing through the majority of the fighting that took place backstage at the beginning of the match. After several minutes of backstage brawling over guitar solos, they moved the action to the ring. Right as Kazarian was going for the fourth turnbuckle to secure the win, Elijah countered using the strap, which broke the strap.

Fortunately, they were able to improvise through the strap failure. After a tombstone and nasty looking guitar shot to Kazarian’s head, Elijah was able to get the win once he hit the fourth turnbuckle.

Analysis:

The match certainly lived up to its name, the Walk with Elijah match. A walking brawl strap match. The match was fine. As an in-person audience member, I could imagine being somewhat frustrated that you only got half the match in the ring, with the first half being all backstage. There was a fun spot where Kazarian used sanitizer in the eyes of Elijah. The guitar shot that was the finish of the match looked somewhat dangerous, also. Overall, a decent main event.

Grade: B-