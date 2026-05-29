WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026

Where: BARCELONA, SPAIN AT OLIMPIC ARENA

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 5,692 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Axiom vs. The Miz

Cody Rhodes to address Gunther’s attack

Jade Cargill to address Rhea Ripley

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/22): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Gunther’s response to Cody Rhodes attack, Women’s U.S. title Open Challenge, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Former WWE wrestler Curtis Axel arrested on DUI/DWI and additional charges