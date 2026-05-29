VIP PODCAST 5/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Liger’s one NXT match, Seth’s unrest with playing a hero, UFC or WWE paying price for complacency first, AAA TV, curse of The Vision (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- A note on a 10 years ago episode covering the evolution of pro wrestling to MMA
- Which wrestler would you choose to have a finisher that was only kicked out of once but otherwise always ended a match?
- Were there too many wrestlers named Bill over the years?
- Who is more likely to suffer from being content to take in guarantee money with a bare minimum of effort – UFC or WWE?
- Why did Jushin Liger only wrestle one match for NXT/WWE at the 2015 NXT Takeover Brooklyn?
- NWA Powerrr’s reboot
- Would AEW benefit from introducing wrestlers with a whole new name and gimmick like WWE had done in past decades?
- Will the sale of New Japan lead to more consolidation of pro wrestling companies?
- Thoughts on Seth Rollins’s comment about being bored with being a babyface?
- Is AAA any closer to getting a TV deal?
- What will befall Austin Theory since everyone else in The Vision has suffered an injury?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-
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