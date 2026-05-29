VIP PODCAST 5/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Liger’s one NXT match, Seth’s unrest with playing a hero, UFC or WWE paying price for complacency first, AAA TV, curse of The Vision (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

A note on a 10 years ago episode covering the evolution of pro wrestling to MMA

Which wrestler would you choose to have a finisher that was only kicked out of once but otherwise always ended a match?

Were there too many wrestlers named Bill over the years?

Who is more likely to suffer from being content to take in guarantee money with a bare minimum of effort – UFC or WWE?

Why did Jushin Liger only wrestle one match for NXT/WWE at the 2015 NXT Takeover Brooklyn?

NWA Powerrr’s reboot

Would AEW benefit from introducing wrestlers with a whole new name and gimmick like WWE had done in past decades?

Will the sale of New Japan lead to more consolidation of pro wrestling companies?

Thoughts on Seth Rollins’s comment about being bored with being a babyface?

Is AAA any closer to getting a TV deal?

What will befall Austin Theory since everyone else in The Vision has suffered an injury?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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