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VIP PODCAST 5/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan Sale, SNME review, Preview of WWE Clash in Italy, UFC at White House hype, TV reviews (75 min.)

May 29, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • The sale of New Japan and possible ramifications
  • A review of AEW Dynamite/Collision with Double or Nothing fallout
  • A review of WWE Smackdown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Raw.
  • A preview of WWE Clash in Italy
  • A review of NXT
  • Thoughts on the controversy and framing of the UFC White House event

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-sections/todd-martin-collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/wrestlingthroughtheyears

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Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

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Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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