AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION PREVIEW (5/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2026

Where: PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT LIACOURAS CENTER

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,535 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,025. The arena has a capacity of 9,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jericho vs. Ricochet – Everyone Banned From Ringside

Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida – Lights Out Philly Street Fight

Mark Davis vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

MJF’s Three-Time AEW World Championship Celebration

“The Jet” Kevin Knight to speak

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage’s Wednesday Night 5-Second Pose

Renee Paquette to interview Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/20): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby vs. Speedball, Ciampa vs. Briscoe, Jericho and The Bucks teaming, Mox vs. O’Reilly

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW’s “hydration partner” for Double or Nothing