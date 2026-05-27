VIP PODCAST 5/27 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Clash in Italy preview (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati gets ready for this weekend’s massive Clash in Italy event on a new episode of The Nicky’s Club! Could we see one major world title change—or even two? Nick breaks down the biggest matches and possibilities heading into the show while also looking back at Charlotte Flair’s recent comments regarding her personal grudge with Becky Lynch. Plus, Nick recaps this week’s Raw, answers a mailbag question about Danhausen, and previews his upcoming book review covering the life and legacy of Gino Hernandez.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com