AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/20): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby vs. Speedball, Ciampa vs. Briscoe, Jericho and The Bucks teaming, Mox vs. O’Reilly

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 20, 2026

PORTLAND, MAINE AT CROSS INSURANCE ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

The show opened with flames, the crowd cheering, and the voices of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. Excalibur gave a rundown of the show

-A video played of Jericho and the Bucks by a lighthouse in Portland, Maine. They were talking about Stadium Stampede and the history of Jericho and the Bucks, “I’m sorry I beat your dad’s ass,” said Jericho. They debated between the names “Y2Jackson” and “Bucks of Jericho.”

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS & CHRIS JERICHO vs. MARK DAVIS & ANDRADE (w/Don Callis) & RICOCHET

The crowd sang loudly with Jericho’s theme song as the Bucks and Jericho entered the ring, continuing to sing even after the music stopped. Mark Davis appeared with Don Callis, followed by Andrade and Ricochet. Commentary emphasized the difficulty of the upcoming Stadium Stampede match, remarking that it’s remarkable that Jericho and Bucks are on the same team after being opposed in the first match. Don Callis joined on commentary.

The bell rang at 8 minutes. Jericho and Ricochet started, but Ricochet immediately tagged in Andrade. He went ringside to taunt the audience. Andrade and Jericho then traded offense back and forth until Jericho chopped Andrade in the corner. Andrade went ringside, where he flirted with two women. Jericho chopped him when he turned around. Jericho tagged in Nick Jackson, and then both Jacksons and Jericho triple-teamed Andrade.

The momentum shifted when Nick Jackson gained control, and he tagged in Matt Jackson. Matt then delivered offense to all three heels. At ringside, Matt hit Mark Davis with a superkick. Inside the ring, he executed his signature Northern Lights suplex three times on Andrade, followed by a Cassadora on Ricochet. He then performed double Northern Lights suplexes and stereo suicide dives with his brother. Jericho leapt from the turnbuckle ringside onto Mark Davis. They celebrated together in the center of the ring as the broadcast transitioned to a commercial. [c]

Returning from commercial, Nick Jackson controlled the offense, then tagged in Jericho. Jericho dominated Andrade, getting him into the corner and onto the turnbuckle. Jericho and the Jacksons performed punches standing on the ropes to the heels seated on the turnbuckle, followed by three hurricanarans in sequence.

The Bucks called for the Superkick Party, landing three kicks on Andrade. They took down Mark Davis, followed by a leaping Ricochet. Andrade shifted the momentum with the Three Amigos on Matt Jackson. The Bucks took control, then landed a BTE trigger, but Ricochet broke up a pining attempt with the Ricosault. Jericho attempted the Walls of Jericho, but Ricochet escaped. Ringside, Ricochet beat up Jericho, then Jericho delivered a back body drop through the timekeeper’s table. Inside the ring, Andrade landed his back elbow inadvertently on Davis, allowing the Young Bucks to catch him and land a BTE trigger. Matt Jackson pinned him for a two-count.

The Dogs intervened when Aubrey Edwards was distracted. Andrade pinned Matt Jackson to secure the victory.

WINNERS: Davis & Ricochet & Andrade in 14:00.

-The Demand entered the ring to beat down the Bucks, then Jungle Jack Perry came in with a bag of onions to make the save. Davis and Toa Leona dominated Perry, but then the Hurt Syndicate came to the rescue. A massive brawl broke out between all the competitors in the upcoming Stadium Stampede match. Jungle Jack smashed popcorn onto Finlay’s head. In the ring, Lashley landed a spear on Toa Leona. They cut to a commercial as commentary highlighted upcoming matches on Double or Nothing, airing a video package about the Okada and Takeshita match. They cut to a commercial. [c]

(Adams’ Analysis: If this is any indication about the nature of the upcoming Stadium Stampede, then color me gleeful and giddy. This match promises a level of violence and shock that genuinely has me excited.)

-Renee was backstage with Darby, talking about his upcoming DoN match. She asked, “Why do you keep taking these matches?” Darby said, “ I feel everything.” He said he’s not numb, and people ask him why he does these things every week. He said this is the greatest feeling in the world, being world champion. He said MJF is the most vain man on the planet, and that losing his hair will eat him alive. “Speedball, I’m going to do anything it takes to continue to hold onto this. I want you to do the same.”

-A video played recapping the feud between Darby and MJF and his title reign.

(2) TOMASSO CIAMPA vs. MARK BRISCOE – Anything Goes

Ciampa was out first, then Briscoe, with weapons in a can, followed. He threw them in, then entered the ring, and they began punching each other. The bell rang at 34 minutes.

Ciampa took control, hitting Briscoe with a trash can. Ringside, Ciampa found a trash can full of weapons. Reaching in, his fingers were smashed by a mousetrap. Briscoe came ringside and dominated with punches and a mop.

Briscoe landed a cannonball off the apron onto a seated Ciampa ringside. Briscoe then choked Ciampa with a chain, laid him on a table, and wrapped the chain around his neck. Ciampa escaped the table before Briscoe could leap, and he slammed Briscoe off the turnbuckle through the table ringside.

Back in the ring, Ciampa used a cheese grater on Briscoe’s head. They cut to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Briscoe used a fire extinguisher to fight off Ciampa. Ciampa hit him in the head with a baking sheet, but Briscoe kept attacking, sending Ciampa ringside. Briscoe set up another table, then stapled barbed wire to the top. Ciampa hit him with a trash can, then raked his face with the wire. Ciampa stapled paper to Briscoe’s face twice, then threw him back into the ring. Ciampa put on a tack-covered knee pad, charged at Briscoe, but Briscoe brought him down with a drop toe hold. Briscoe repeatedly stabbed Ciampa in the head with a screwdriver.

Ciampa suplexed Briscoe through a leaning ladder, pinning Briscoe for a two-count. Both men had blood-covered faces. They traded blows in the center of the ring before Ciampa landed his knee with the tacks still on. Ciampa set up chairs in the ring, preparing Briscoe for an Avalanche Psycho Driver. Briscoe escaped, placing Ciampa on the turnbuckle. Briscoe put the chairs back-to-back, then flipped Ciampa onto them. Ringside, Briscoe landed a Jay Driller through the barbed wire table on Ciampa. He then put Ciampa in the ring, executed a Froggy Bow, and pinned Ciampa for a three-count.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 15 minutes.

(Adams’ Analysis: This match was phenomenal, and was the match of the night for me. I wish the cheese grater had not made an appearance, but that is a minor quibble. It wasn’t just violence. It was story-infused violence, emotional violence. Truly, the violence added to the story, and made the stakes even higher.

-Commentary highlighted upcoming matches, then they cut to a commercial. [c]

-In the ring, Tony Schiavone introduced the match between Bandido and Swerve. Prince Nana interrupted him, telling him he looked like an old substitute teacher trying to control a group of fools. He kicked Tony out of the ring before introducing Swerve.

Swerve came out but was immediately attacked by Bandido. They brawled before Swerve managed to get Bandido into the ring. Bandido jumped over the top rope onto Swerve, then slammed him into the turnbuckle. Nana grabbed a chair, distracting Bandido. Swerve took control, got Bandido into the ring, and punched him repeatedly. The crowd chanted, “Whose house, Swerve’s house.” Swerve set up a chair, but Bandido slammed Swerve before the chair could be used. Swerve and Nana left up the ramp.

(Adams’ Analysis: Both men can come out looking stronger, but Bandido has the most to lose. So many ROH wrestlers lose on AEW programming as an almost rote afterthought.)

-Excalibur discussed the men’s Owen Hart Tourmanet bracket, then a video played of Willow talking about her accolades in AEW. She said she didn’t deserve to be TBS champion if she couldn’t face any challengers. Willow mentioned she had injured her right shoulder and wanted to wrestle at DoN and go on to become the world champion, but she had to withdraw from the tournament and relinquish the TBS. She said she was coming back to the top before placing the belt in an empty locker.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) JON MOXLEY vs. KYLE O’REILLY – AEW Continental Title Eliminator match

Renee was ringside, where she talked about Kyle O’Reilly’s return. She said it was a true test of which version of Kyle O’Reilly had returned. She mentioned Mox said he was a better man today than yesterday. Commentary suggested this seemed like the best version of Jon Moxley.

Kyle entered second. Taz questioned whether Moxley was actually confident or just looked confident. The bell rang at 4 minutes into the second hour.

They began with a series of grapples in the center of the ring. Excalibur reminded viewers that this was Kyle’s first singles match in six months. Standing up, Kyle delivered a big kick to Mox, who then flipped the middle finger at Kyle. Mox gained control but was quickly overcome by Kyle.

In the corner, Mox delivered a series of chops to Kyle, then wrenched his elbow in a grip that drove him to the ground. Kyle swept Mox’s feet from under him, causing Mox to retreat to the corner. Kyle then delivered a fiery sequence of kicks to Mox, followed by pinning him for a one-count.

Mox landed a big boot in the center as they cut to commercial. [c]

Mox had Kyle in a rear choke in the center of the ring, but Kyle grabbed Mox’s nose to break up the hold. Kyle attacked Mox’s legs with kicks, but Mox broke up his momentum. Commentary said nobody had beaten Mox in an eliminator match.

A back-and-forth series of running offense by both men ended with Kyle landing a leaping knee strike on Mox’s head. Kyle attempted to secure an ankle lock, but Mox got a rope break. Kyle drove Mox ringside, where both men traded simultaneous kicks and clotheslines.

Kyle attacked Mox’s left leg on the apron as he was trying to get into the ring. Mox bit Kyle’s face as Kyle sat on the turnbuckle. He then dug his fingernails into Kyle’s back, followed by a superplex. The announcer said 15 minutes had elapsed, and 5 remained. Commentary said they saw the best version of Mox right now.

Kyle and Mox traded submissions before Mox used a gator roll to secure a bulldog choke. Kyle secured a rope break, but Mox held it for four seconds. On the apron, Kyle avoided a pile driver, then took control by slamming Mox onto the apron. Ringside, Kyle landed a dropkick on a seated Mox.

Back in the ring, Mox surprised Kyle with a cutter, pinning him for two. Kyle secured a front-facing choke on Moxley, then a suplex. He attempted an ankle lock, but Mox resisted. Kyle landed a PK.

One minute remained as both men fought in the center of the ring. Mox missed a stomp, allowing Kyle to secure an ankle lock. Mox was writhing in pain in the center of the ring, biting his hands. Mox didn’t tap before the time limit, which means Kyle earns a shot at the Continental Title.

WINNER: Draw due to 20-minute time limit.

(Adams’ Analysis: Mox and Kyle make art together. Their art is precision violence and a fighting spirit. Kyle’s kicks looked incredibly stiff, adding to the tension of this feud. While I would be shocked to see Kyle win, the odds are in his favor.)

After the match, Kyle said he wants no time limit when he gets his shot at DoN. They faced off ringside.

-Backstage, Renee spoke with Stat and Shida. Stat said what happened to Willow was awful. Shida interrupted her. Stat grabbed Shida and told her to watch herself before leaving. [c]

-Rush was backstage and said that if Darby survives, he wants a title shot next week.

(4) ATHENA & THEKLA & JULIA HART & SKYE BLUE vs. THUNDER ROSA & MINA SHIRAKAWA & ALEX WINDSOR & JAMIE HAYTER

Fast back-and-forth action, with quick tags, started the match. Mina and Thekla faced off, trading offense in the ring and on the apron. Mina attempted a pin on Thekla for two after a tornillo. They cut to a commercial. [c]

After the commercial, Thekla pinned Thunder Rosa after Julia Hart misted her.

WINNERS: Thekla & Athena & Skye Blue & Julia Hart in 10:00.

-A backstage segment featured Kevin Knight and Speedball. Knight implored Speedball not to forget him if he won the championship.

(5) DARBY ALLIN (w/Kevin Knight) vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY – AEW World Title match

Speedball was out first, then Darby. Once Darby was in the ring, MJF’s music hit, and he came out and joined commentary.

The bell rang at 54 minutes.

Speedball launched hard and fast attacks, kicking Darby. Speedball controlled early with quick and furious kicks. Darby crashed ringside, and Bailey landed a triangle moonsault. MJF, on commentary, said he believed Bailey would win the match.

Bailey dominated Darby ringside, but Darby shifted the momentum by making Speedball fall onto the barricade crotch first. Darby executed a Scorpion Death Drop on top of the barricade. They cut to a commercial.[c]

They traded blows ringside, with both men using the steel steps in their offense. Darby placed the steps on Bailey’s exposed toes. Darby landed his tope suicida on an unsuspecting Speedball. Bailey countered a coffin drop with flying knees. MJF said he didn’t put his own body on the line like this.

Speedball attempted an Ultimo Weapon, but Darby dodged it. He landed a coffin drop, but a slow pin attempt allowed MJF time to put Speedball’s foot on the rope. The referee caught MJF, and Kevin Knight came out to confront him, with MJF claiming he “was just doing commentary.”

Bailey performed a side headlock takeover into a pin on Darby for two. They traded pins in a catch wrestling sequence. Darby kicked out at two after Bailey pinned him following his spinning kick. The back-and-forth action concluded with Bailey kicking out at two after a Scorpion Death Drop.

Commentary noted that Darby’s body appeared to have quit on him. Darby stomped Speedball, then applied a Scorpion Death Lock. Knight was on the apron, encouraging Bailey to reach the ropes. He did, but Darby immediately executed a coffin drop and secured another death lock. Speedball reached for the ropes, but tapped out before he could reach them.

WINNER: Darby in 11:00 to retain the AEW World Heavyweight Championship

(Adams’ Analysis: Darby’s reign continues to be marked by variety, but not generic variety. Each match highlights a different aspect of his wrestling. Tonight, it was about responding to the fury of feet with speed and outmaneuvering. Darby has availed himself well in his reign, and I truly hope it continues for a long time!)

(Christopher Adams can be reached at cadamsowj@gmail.com or watch Binary Star Wrestling on YouTube!)