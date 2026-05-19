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FREE PODCAST 5/19 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann on their top wish list to change course of pro wrestling, Brock’s return, preview of AEW Double or Nothing, WWE SNME, Roman-Fatu-Usos, more (108 min.)

May 19, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They discuss:

  • The return of Brock Lesnar, and where it seems this is headed on way to Summerslam
  • A preview of Saturday Night’s Main Event
  • MJF’s comments on Israel and Malakai Black
  • Marty Jannetty’s amputation
  • WWE now hyping and participating at the White House UFC 250 event
  • Mailbag: Is this Oba-Brock continuation risky
  • Mailbag: What three wishes would Rich and Wade have to change the course of pro wrestling in recent decades
  • Mailbag: Who should “retire” Brock Lesnar if it’s between Oba Femi and Gunther?
  • A preview of AEW’s Double or Nothing line-up

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