FREE PODCAST 5/19 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann on their top wish list to change course of pro wrestling, Brock’s return, preview of AEW Double or Nothing, WWE SNME, Roman-Fatu-Usos, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They discuss:
- The return of Brock Lesnar, and where it seems this is headed on way to Summerslam
- A preview of Saturday Night’s Main Event
- MJF’s comments on Israel and Malakai Black
- Marty Jannetty’s amputation
- WWE now hyping and participating at the White House UFC 250 event
- Mailbag: Is this Oba-Brock continuation risky
- Mailbag: What three wishes would Rich and Wade have to change the course of pro wrestling in recent decades
- Mailbag: Who should “retire” Brock Lesnar if it’s between Oba Femi and Gunther?
- A preview of AEW’s Double or Nothing line-up
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