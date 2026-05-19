FREE PODCAST 5/19 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann on their top wish list to change course of pro wrestling, Brock’s return, preview of AEW Double or Nothing, WWE SNME, Roman-Fatu-Usos, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They discuss:

The return of Brock Lesnar, and where it seems this is headed on way to Summerslam

A preview of Saturday Night’s Main Event

MJF’s comments on Israel and Malakai Black

Marty Jannetty’s amputation

WWE now hyping and participating at the White House UFC 250 event

Mailbag: Is this Oba-Brock continuation risky

Mailbag: What three wishes would Rich and Wade have to change the course of pro wrestling in recent decades

Mailbag: Who should “retire” Brock Lesnar if it’s between Oba Femi and Gunther?

A preview of AEW’s Double or Nothing line-up

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com