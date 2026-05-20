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FREE PODCAST 5/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Saquon Shugars getting beaten out of DarkState, Lizzy Rain’s first big test against Tatum Paxley, Romeo Moreno vs. Tristan Angels, more (58 min.)

May 20, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg discuss Saquon Shugars getting beaten out of DarkState, Lizzy Rain’s first big test against Tatum Paxley, Romeo Moreno vs. Tristan Angels in a great match between two debuting wrestlers, and more.

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