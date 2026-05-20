AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION PREVIEW (5/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2026

Where: PORTLAND, MAINE AT CROSS INSURANCE ARENA

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,577 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,079. The arena has a capacity of 9,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – AEW World Championship match

Athena & Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Thunder Rosa & Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) & Mina Shirakawa – 8-Woman Tag match

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong) – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay

Ricochet & Andrade el Idolo & Mark Davis vs. Jericho & Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mark Briscoe – Anything Goes match

Divine Dominion 5-Minute Tag Team Championship Eliminator

Swerve Strickland returns

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/13): Keller’s report on Darby defending AEW World Title against Takeshita, Ospreay vs. Ace Austin, Knight TNT Title Open Chalenge, MJF speaks, Owen Tournament Brackets

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW and the Minnesota Twins team up for “Brawl in the Ballpark”